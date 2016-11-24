Man remanded for killing Venezuelan at Eteringbang

Latest update November 24th, 2016 12:59 AM
Tony Rampersaud, 21, was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of Henry Mendonca, a Venezuelan. He allegedly killed the Venezuelan on Saturday, last, at Eteringbang Landing.
Rampersaud, who told the court that he also resides at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River was not required to plead to a murder charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
This matter was transferred to the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court for December 13. Police in a release said that on the day in question, around 01:00hrs Mendonca and a male Guyanese, who resides in Venezuela, came to Guyana and were drinking at the landing, when they had a misunderstanding.
The statement said that during the process, the Guyanese man broke a bottle and stabbed Mendonca twice to the abdomen.
The wounded man was taken to the San Martin Hospital in Venezuela, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
