Magistrate recuses self from wounding matter

Magistrate Judy Latchman has recused herself from the matter in which murder accused, Calvin Bailey, is accused of wounding fellow prison inmate Dwain King, during an altercation at the Georgetown Prisons.

The Magistrate made this pronouncement yesterday after she was told by Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves that she convicted the virtual complainant (VC) for trafficking narcotics. Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan had transferred the matter to Latchman’s court for fixtures. Magistrate Latchman transferred the matter back to the Chief Magistrate for reassignment today.

Bailey, who has denied the charge, was also served with statements yesterday.

According to reports, Bailey was placed in isolation after stabbing King, 30, twice to the abdomen with an improvised weapon, during a clash in a section of the prison known as the ‘New Wing Division’ on November 6.

Prison sources said that Bailey had alleged that King, a prison orderly convicted for narcotics trafficking, had been in contact with his girlfriend.

Bailey, who hails from Linden, was charged in April 2007, for the murder of his 18-month-old son Shaquan Nero, which occurred during an altercation with the child’s mother, Bernadette Nero.

However, he was freed in March by Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry after a third hung jury trial.

Based on reports, Bailey has repeatedly clashed with prison wardens and other inmates during his incarceration. In May 2014, he sustained injuries when he set a mattress on fire and allegedly attacked a prison officer.

Meanwhile, in September King was jailed for 60 months and fined $30,000 by Magistrate Latchman after she found him guilty of trafficking 2.9 kilograms of cocaine on November 20, 2015 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

King, 33, formerly of Lot 165 Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara had been accused by his United Kingdom-based Guyanese girlfriend of setting her up with the cocaine found in rum bottles, she was trying to take out of the country.