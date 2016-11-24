Little Diamond National Martial Arts C/ship…Black Cobra and Iron Fist Karate Clubs rake in 36 medals

At the just concluded Little Diamond National Martial Arts Championship which took place on November 12-13 at the cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) represented by Black Cobra and Iron Fist Karate Club’s won a total of 36 medals.

The 24 students from Black Cobra Karate Club located at La Parfait Harmony, West Bank Demerara and Iron Fist Karate Club of New Diamond/Grove Primary School collectively won 14 gold, 15 silver and seven bronze medals.

Following is the breakdown of the medals won by the individuals: In the 6 & under category Traditional Kata – Mahendra Gorakh won silver and Rashad Allie, silver. In the 7 – 9 female category, Aasyah Bacchus won gold and Asiya Allie silver.

In the male novice division, Altaf Singh took the bronz,e while in the Intermediate class; Mahendra Singh got silver and Adrian Rambaran bronze. In the 10 – 12 category, Chandrapaul Sukhu took silver and Zakariya Bacchus bronze, while in the 13 – 15 female division Alliyah Ramnarine was the gold medalist. In male category Zaid Bacchus also won gold and Mohan Sahadeo silver.

Among the 16 – 19 year olds, Raul Joseph was unstoppable by taking gold and in the 20 – 25 year old Novice class; Roman Pollard was golden in his performance whilst Tueismar Peters took the silver medal.

In the advanced category, Steven Persaud was the silver medalist. In 26 & Over competition, Norlyne Paul won gold.

In the 6 & Under category Weapon Form, Mahendra Gorakh was golden; in the 7-9 class, Mahendra Singh won silver and Adrian Rambaran, bronze. In the 10 – 12 year old category, Zafar Ramnarine topped his opponents to win the gold.

Among the 13 – 15 year-olds, Mohan Sahadeo won silver. The 7 – 9 Category of Freestyle competition resulted in Jaffar Ramnarine copping the gold medal; in the 10 – 12, Zafar Ramnarine also won gold.

In the 7 – 9 year-old Novice Sparring division, Altaf Singh won the gold medal while in the Intimidate category; Asif Ramjohn won gold and Isaiah Busby silver with Mahendra Singh taking the bronze.

Among the 10 – 12 year-olds, Chandrapaul Sukhu won silver and Tyrese Felix, bronze. In the 16 – 19 year-old class, Raul Joseph was the silver medalist. Steven Persaud led a clean sweep of the 20 – 25 category with the gold medal, Tueismar Peters got silver and Roman Pollard, bronze.

Meanwhile, the GMMAKA informed that they had sent a team to Suriname last August where they bagged a total of 42 medals. Master Lloyd Ramnarine is encouraging youths to get involved in martial arts since it is a disciplined game which helps youngsters to focus more whilst also helping them to balance their minds.

It also serves to keep the youths away from bad company. Ramnarine is expressing gratitude to Professor Nazim Yasim who was responsible for upgrading his license which now allows him to examine and grade students.

Persons desirous of joining any of above two named clubs can contact the President and Chief Instructor, Lloyd Ramnarine on 698 6727, General Secretary Ms Norlyne Paul on 683 6455, Assistant Secretary Julie Ramnarine on 675 7737 or 681 7062 or Treasurer Steven Persaud on 699 1875.