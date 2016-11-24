La Parfaite Harmonie to get Police Station

In an all day session on November 22, 2016, a number of bids were opened for tenders and supply of goods at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Ministry of Finance, Main Street, Georgetown.

Tenders were opened for the construction of a Police Station at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), with the Ministry of Public Security as the procuring entity. The engineer’s estimate is $19.3M.

Bidders Amount Ivor Allen $18.8M Pacific Development Incorporated $16.8M Navin & Sons Construction $10.4M Rocco Pallas $15.5M Y.Bhola Construction Services $16.4M Oniel Jordan Construction $15.5M Carlton Ambrose Enterprise $14.5M Gopta Engineering Services $18.3M S&K Construction Services $15M M&D Investments $14.9M A&N Enterprise $14.8M Compustruct Engineering Incorporated $12.3M Kares Engineering Incorporated $15.3M Mohabir’s Consrtuction $14.1M R.Kissoon Contracting Service $16.9M KP Engineering $19.1M Vision General Construction Service $13.7M Ayeni Hatton Construction Company $13.2M JPM’s General Constructing and Engineering Services $17.4M K&P Project Management Company $15.9M International Imports and Supplies $15.9M

The Ministry of Public Security was also the procuring entity for tenders opened for the construction of living quarters for officers at the Mazaruni Prison. The engineer’s estimate is $43.1M.

Bidders Amount A.V. Ramgavir Construction $107.4M N&A Construction $41.1M B&S Construction Service $108.1M

Tenders were opened yesterday for the demolition of the concrete structure of the Mazaruni Prison. The engineer’s estimate, $14.8M, with the Ministry of Public Security as the procuring entity.

Bidder Amount Alternative Contracting Enterprise $12.2M W.Rasheed $13.9M R.Kissoon Contracting Service $25.4M Garbarran Construction $11.3M R.Bassoo & Sons Construction Company $11M

Bids were opened for the construction of living quarters, at Timehri, CANU. Engineer’s estimate, is $14.9M, with the Ministry of Public Security as the procuring entity.

Bidder Amount Rocco Pallas $16.5M Adamantium Holdings $16.2M Carlton Ambrose Enterprise $13.7M Vision General Construction Services $14.3M Oneil Jordan Construction $14.1M Curth Cumberbach Construction Services $14.9M Ayeni Hatton Construction Company $14.3M Navin & Sons Construction $12.5M Compustruct Engineering Incorporated $14.8M Mohabir Construction $12.7M International Imports and Supplies $15.7M R.Kissoon Contracting Service $15M R.P Construction Agency $17.9M Ivor Allen $14.3M JPM’s General Construction and Engineering Services $13.9M S&K Constructing Services $15.8M MS Trading $13.3M Memorex Enterprise $13.9M

Bids were open for the procurement of IT equipment, with the Ministry of Public Security as the procuring entity for the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Fire Service, Lots 1 to 3.

Bidder Amount The Hardware Depot $17.3M Business Communication Services $11M Massy Technology Guyana Limited $10.2M Regal Stationery and Computer Café $4.4M NT Computech $11.6M

Also, bids were opened for the procurement of new reconditioned vehicles, GPS, Ministry of Public Security was the procuring entity.

Bidder Amount Massy Industries Guyana Limited $12.8M ART Enterprise and Auto sales $19.5M El Dorado Trading $18M Rose Ramdehol Auto Sales $16.8M Beharry Automotive Limited $19.6M Karl Kleen Enterprise $17.3M

Bids were yesterday opened for the procurement of Uniform material, Janitorial supplies, field material, medical supplies and stationery and office supplies, Lots 1 to 6 for the Guyana Police Force, with the Ministry of Public Security as the procuring entity.

Bidder Amount Laparkan Trading Guyana Company Limited $60.3M International Import and Supplies $91.7M Andrews Enterprise $79.9M Worldwide Import and Export $430.1M The Hardware Depot $111.4M Cheap Mart Variety $353M Memorex Enterprise $56.8M Patient Needs Pharmacy $2.9M Regal Stationery and Computer Café $103.2M Tony’s Traders $90M Metro Office and Stationery Supplies $134.1M Massy Technologies Guyana Limited $58.8M K&R Import and Export Incorporated (USA) $384.6M MS Trading $113.4M Kojak Marketing Agency $36.7M General Distributors $71.6M H.Dhanraj Woodworking Establishment $54.6M The Family Store $99.6M Oslen Vasquez Establishment $3M

The Ministry of Public Security procuring entity for consultation on the expansion of the Mazaruni Prison by tenders; C.B & Associates Incorporated – $8.4M, and a consortium with Vicas Guyana Limited, James Consultant Trinidad & Tobago Limited, Yoel Bradridge Association Architect Limited at $41.4M and S.R.K Engineering and Associates Limited in association with Dean and Partners at $29.6M.

Regional Democratic Council, Region 4, was the procuring entity for opening of bids for the construction of Eccles Health Center, Block “BB” Eccles Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, the engineer’s estimate is $22.3M.

Bidder Amount Fyffe Building and Contracting Works $18.4M Devcon Construction and Contracting Services $21.3M Builders Hardware and General Supplies $20.7M Doodnauth Construction and Supplies $17.8M Ivor Allen $20.9M Lynton Nickels Enterprise $22.4M Seeram Civil Engineering and Woodworking Establishment $22.2M F&D Investments $17.8M Iran Lall Civil Engineering Works $19.6M Caribbean Construction Consultancy and International Inc. $20.7M Navin & Sons Construction $18.9M Compustruct Engineering Incorporated $22.3M Randolph Taylor Construction $17.7M Mohamed Z.A Khan $17.3M Memorex Enterprise $19.6M R&D Engineering Services Incorporated $22.2M Vision General Constructing Services $20.4M JPM’s General Constructing & Engineering Service $19.5M Ayeni Hatton Constructing Company $20M

The Ministry of Public Security was the procuring entity for the opening of bids for the supply of computers for the Guyana Police Force.

Bidder Amount Netcom Computer City $16.8M Micro Design Tech $17.3M Massy Technologies Guyana Limited $16.2M K&P Project Management Company $14.2M NT Computech $15M

Bids were opened for the Expression of Interest for housing development along the East Bank Demerara and the East Coast Demerara and Georgetown, Region 4. Interested companies are as follows. The Ministry of Communities was the procuring entity. The project includes three phases and the interested phases are shown on the table.

Interested Companies Phases 1 2 3 Alvin C. Construction Service NA · · Romel J. General Construction Service · NA NA General Earthmovers Limited NA NA NA H. Garbarran Construction Company · · · S.A & Associates NA · · Aura Engineering Company NA NA NA Mohamed R.Boodnauth NA · NA K.P Thomas & Sons Contracting Incorporated NA NA NA Toolsie Persaud Quarry Incorporated · NA NA Builders Hardware and General Supplies · · · R.Ramoutar Investment · · · Nabi Construction Incorporated · · · GuyAmerica Construction Incorporated · · · Ivor Allen · · · Bassoo Building · · · El Dorado Trading and Castillo Construction · · · M&N Investment Incorporated & Lifetime Construction · · · Consortium – P.S.A Construction Inc. (USA), Jacob & Erecting Construction, H.K.S Architects, Aspen Real Estate, Eclisar Financial & Professional · · · Canadian Caribe Construction Company NA NA NA Cutting Edge Construction NA · NA Rocco Pallas · NA · H.Nauth & Sons in Association with DPA Civil Engineering Contractors · · · Raj Construction · · · China Dalian International Economic & Technology Cooperation Group Limited NA NA · RASCO Incorporated NA · NA Bynoe, Roe, Wiltshire Partnership, Trinidad · · · D.Dallet Engineering · · · MMC Incorporated in Consortium with Mekdeci, B&J Civil Works, M.Gaskin and Associates, Herts Inc. · · ·

Bids were opened for renovation works to done Deeds and commercial registries Authority’s Sub-Registry at New Amsterdam, Berbice, the engineer’s estimate, is $1.1M. The procuring entity was listed as Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority.

Bidder Amount Devcon Construction and Contracting Service $1.5M J.R Engineering Solution $1.1M Memorex Enterprise $844, 271 Neptune’s Enterprise $1.5M

One bid was opened yesterday for the Parliament Office to be supplied with snacks and meals for sittings at the National Assembly and a meeting of Parliamentary Committees; the procuring entity was Parliament Office of Guyana. It was established $1.4M was the price per sitting at National Assembly

Bidder Amount Windjammer International Cuisine $1.4M

The Ministry of Natural Resources was listed as the procuring entity for the construction of a Plant Nursery Perimeter’s Fence Phase 1, Botanical Gardens. The engineer’s estimate is $2.4M

Bidder Amount Curth Cumberbach Construction $2.2M Caribbean Construction Consultancy & International Supplies Inc. $3.3M Ivor Allen $2.7M JPM’s General Construction & Engineering Services $2.1M

Also the Ministry of Natural Resources was the procuring entity of Painting and securing the eastern fence in the Botanical Gardens. The engineer’s estimate is $3.2M

Bidder Amount JPM’s General Construction & Engineering Services $3.5M Ivor Allen $3.2M S&K Construction Services $3.5M HG Construction $10M RP Construction Agency $3.2M

The Ministry of Business was listed as the procuring entity for the construction of the Lethem Industrial Estate, Infrastructure development works. Lot 1 of the project includes the development of roads, drains, structures, and water distribution network and retention ponds. The engineer’s estimate is $441.6M.

Bidder Amount H.Nauth & Sons $360.9M V.Dhalip Enterprise $272.5M K.P Thomas & Sons $273.6M Fyffe Building and Construction Works $420.3M BK International Incorporated $359.9M S.Jagmohan Hardware and Construction $387.8M Colin Talbott Contracting $379.9M Ivor Allen $449.7M

Lot 2 of the project includes construction of Lethem Industrial Estate, and more development of roads, drains, structures, and water distribution network and retention ponds. The engineer’s estimate, the engineer’s estimate is $400.9M

Bidder Amount Ivor Allen $421.3M K.P Thomas & Sons $244.2M B&J Civil Works $480.5M S.Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction $381.2M H.Nauth & Sons Civil Engineering Contractors $345.6M Colin Talbott Contracting Service $348.8M BK International Incorporated $334.9M

Bids were opened for the provision of services for the maintenance of Perkins Generators; the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was the procuring entity.

Bidder Amount Cummings Electrical $5.3M

Bids were also opened for repair works to be done at the Parking Lot at GPHC, the engineer’s estimate, is $6.2M

Bidder Amount Y.Bhola Construction Services $5.7M Navin & Sons Construction $5.8M Bhola Nauth Ramraj General Contracting Maintenance $4.6M

Ministry of Agriculture NDIA was listed as the procuring entity for bids that were opened for the excavation of Eversham Outfall, Corentyne, Berbice, Region 6, the engineer’s estimate, is $12.8M

Bidder Amount R.Ramotar Investment $14.8M Gopta Engineering Services $12.6M F.Hussein Construction Incorporated $10.1M Alvin Charamootoo Constructing Services $10.3M Khans Construction & Transportation Incorporated $14.9M K.D & B Contractors $10.7M K.P.Jagdeo General Contractor $11.6M Memorex Enterprises $12.6M D.Shaw Mechanical Workshop $8.5M J.Hussein Civil Contracting Services $12.3M G.S.K Excavation Services $13.3M Associated Constructing Services $9.9M

Also bids were opened for the excavation of Adventure Outfall, Corentyne, Berbice, Region 6, the engineer’s estimate is $8.8M

Bidder Amount Associated Constructing Services $7.4M Memorex Enterprise $9.7M D.Shaw Mechanical Workshop $6.4M K.P.Jagdeo General Contractor $8.2M G.S.K Excavation Services $8.5M Gopta Engineering Service $8.6M J.Hussein Civil Contracting Services $8.2M Alvin Charamootoo Constructing Services $8.1M F.Hussein Construction Incorporated $7.8M R.Ramotar Investment $10.2M Khans Construction & Transportation Incorporated $11.1M

Bids were opened for the excavation of Joppa Outfall, Corentyne Berbice, Region 6 the engineer’s estimate, $12.5M

Bidder Amount Associated Constructing Services $9.3M Memorex Enterprise $11.9M D.Shaw Mechanical Workshop $8.4M K.P.Jagdeo General Contractor $11.4M G.S.K Excavation Services $12.2M Gopta Engineering Service $10.6M J.Hussein Civil Contracting Services $12M Alvin Charamootoo Constructing Services $9.5M F.Hussein Construction Incorporated $10.5M R.Ramotar Investment $12.5M Khans Construction & Transportation Incorporated $13.7M K.D & B Contractors $10.3M

Bids were opened yesterday for the procurement of a Trench cleaner (weed harvester) for NDIA.

Bidder Amount D.Shaw Mechanical Workshop $12.3M Agri Parts Machinery & Services $13.9M International Imports and Supplies $13M El Dorado Trading $23.8M Chung’s Global Enterprise $19.5M Industrial Fabrications Incorporated $36.2M Engineering & Constructing Incorporated $12.9M

Bids were opened for the Rehabilitation of the No.1 Pontoon Structure at Trafalgar, West Coast Berbice, the Ministry of Agriculture was listed as the procuring entity.

Bidder Amount J.Hussein Civil Contracting Services $13.4M M.S. Trading $12.2M International Import and Supplies $35.3M M&B Construction $23M Khans Construction & Transportation Incorporated $30.5M D.Shaw Mechanical Workshop $20.4M J.Hussein Civil Contracting Services $14.9M

The Ministry of Agriculture –NAREI, was listed as the procuring entity for the upgrade and extension of laboratory facility, NAREI compound, Mon Repos, Region 4. The engineer’s estimate is $87.1M.

Bidder Amount Doodnauth Construction & Supplies $55.6M Adamantium Holdings $78.3M Jagdesh Persaud Construction $83.1M International Import and Supplies $96.3M Kares Engineering Incorporated $46.9M Seeram Civil Engineering & Establishment Woodworking $83.5M PD Contracting $63.7M Ivor Allen $61.2M