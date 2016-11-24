Karibee Rice supports GT Slammers Dominoes tourney

Karibee Rice of Corentyne Berbice have thrown their support behind GT Slammers for the hosting of their dominoes competition which will commence on Saturday at Dynasty Sports Club at 15:30 hrs.

The entity’s representative Compton Sancho presented the second place prize of $100,000 to Chairperson of GT Slammers Monica Thomas on Monday night at Dynasty SC.

Thomas expressed gratitude to the Karibee Rice and wished the teams well, while Sancho said they are happy to be part of the competition.

Entrance fee is $10,000 and the winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000 and third place a trophy and $70,000. The MVP in the final will receive $5,000. All GNDA rules will be in effect.

The competition will continue on Sunday and conclude on Monday night at the said venue.