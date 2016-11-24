Inclement weather washes out BCCDA Inter-Agency Softball cricket competition

Activity set for Sunday

The inclement weather last Saturday caused the disruption of a number of outdoor events slated for that day. One such event was the seventh Berbice Chamber of Commerce and Development Association (BCCDA) Corporate Business in Sports (CBIS) Inter-Agency Softball cricket competition and fun day which was slated for the Rose Hall Community Centre in Canje.

The rain flooded the ground making it impossible for the activity to be held.

Meanwhile, the activity has been rescheduled for this Sunday (27th November) at the same venue and is expected to feature the same teams, beginning at 09:00 hrs.

The fixture remains the same and will see –BBCI taking on Massy Industries followed by Oldendorff Carriers and Hand in Hand, then the match between Republic Bank New Amsterdam Branch and Ansa Mc AL Trading, while Massy Distributers will match skills with Permaul Trading in the final first round encounter. Republic Bank Rosignol Branch has drawn the bye.

The Republic Bank Rosignol Branch will have to play the first match in the next round.

Meanwhile, the winning team with the highest score in the first round will draw the bye to the second. If more than one team has the same score then the team that lost the least wickets will advance.

The teams are also expected to engage in 10/10 cricket, dominoes and other activities.

The aim of the event is to promote unity and fostering better working relationships between entities and the public.

Top stereos sounds will be in attendance. Children and other patrons will also be catered for with Merry go round and other tokens.

Patrons will have an opportunity to walk away with gate prizes which will be up for grabs. Massy Industries has donated a gas package that includes a gas stove, bottle, fittings and other accessories, while Massy Distribution has donated two food hampers.

All the funds raised from the project will go towards charity.

The winning team is expected to pocket $40,000 plus a trophy and medals. Second place will take home $20,000 plus a trophy and medals. Third and fourth place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 respectively plus a trophy and medals.

The man of the match will get $5,000 plus a trophy.

The defending champion is the Nand Persaud Group of Companies. However, they will not be participating this year. (Samuel Whyte)