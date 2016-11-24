In support of the pension for Hamilton Green

Dear Editor,

Allow me a few paragraphs to share my view on the responses by the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) and Transparency International Guyana Incorporated (TIGI) in relation to the “Hamilton Green Prime Ministerial Pension Bill” While I may have my own concerns and questions about this bill I can assure you that none of them are in any way to attack the person Mr. Green, but rather to get a sense of how we have arrived at this point and whether or not the administration is fair in its dealings. I am by no means a defender or supporter of either Mr. Hamilton Green or the PNC/R but the mere fact that Mr. Green held the office of Prime Minister it is my belief that he should be entitled to a pension.

Lest we forget, the PPP/C in 2011 took a bill to Parliament to secure pensions and benefits for former presidents only and in 2012 Bills were proposed and passed by the then opposition to enable former Prime Ministers to also benefit from a pension. However, this Bill was not assented to by former President Donald Ramotar. The responses from GHRA and TIGI outline a growing norm in society where our people respond to things from an emotional and judgmental standpoint, and what you get is a lot of bitterness and hatred in their reasoning.

Both responses focused heavily on the person rather than the content of the actual Bill, basically saying his stint as Prime Minister has done the country more harm than good and that he is undeserving of any pension. It should also be noted that your qualification for pension stems not from your quality of service but rather the office that you held. If quality of service was a prerequisite a very strong case could be made and should have been made by the GHRA and TIGI as to why former Presidents Jagdeo and Ramotar should not be eligible. I believe that the responses by both organizations came from a deep place of hatred/bitterness and are more so the personal views of some who are able to utilize the name of an organization to give their views merit. More so one would have to simply be ignorant or hasty to label this bill as “special provision” for Mr. Hamilton Green.

Clayon F. Halley