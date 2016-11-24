Female security guard shot while foiling robbery at Hand in Hand Trust

A female security guard was shot while fending off two armed men during an attempted robbery yesterday at the Hand-in-Hand Trust Corporation on Middle Street, Georgetown, yesterday.

Injured is 39 year old Natasha Williams, of Lot 14 Sarah Lodge, Stewartville, West Coast Demerara. According to reports, the shooting occurred around 14:00 hrs, when two men approached the building in a suspicious manner.

One of them called out to the other to “pass the thing”. An object which was wrapped in a piece of cloth was given to the requesting suspect.

According to police reports, Williams the guard, approached the suspicious-looking men in the company of a supervisor who was also armed. During this time shots were fired and Williams was shot in her lower left leg. After she was shot, her supervisor returned fire but missed the suspects.

However, the supervisor was able to grab onto one of them and a scuffle followed. That suspect apparently had a snub-nosed revolver with five matching rounds which fell to the ground and was seized by the supervisor.

The men then made their escape and entered a motor car which was waiting some distance away. The car was located in the East La Penitence community late last evening and the driver taken into custody.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene yesterday bloodstains on the floor tiles at the entrance of the bottom flat, broken window louvers and a shattered plant pot highlighted the fact that there was indeed a fracas.

Additionally, one of the bullets had hit a motor car parked in front of the building. According to police reports, Williams is at present a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

The Hand-in-Hand Trust Corporation is one of Guyana’s leading financial institutions that provides a number of services to its customers. These include the provision of loans and mortgages, a cambio and safety deposit boxes.

After the incident, those customers who were already in the building conducting business were allowed to conclude their transactions but the doors were closed denying anyone further access for the remainder of the afternoon.