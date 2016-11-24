Elections for Georgetown Mayor is nearing

Dear Editor,

Within a couple of months, Patricia Chase Green’s term as Mayor will come to an end, and one will have to analyze when the history of Georgetown is written, what role she played, what contributions she made, and how effective she was as Chief Citizen. Of course all of her campaign promises of increasing accountability at City Hall, working collaboratively with all Councillors including the Deputy Mayor, of regularizing communities such as Sophia and Cummings Lodge, of consulting with various communities to ensure their development etc, have all gone through the window.

But has she been doing things like progressive Mayors do? Such as ensuring that recreational facilities including gymnasiums, preschool sites, fitness studios, weight rooms, pools, arenas and meeting spaces are developed in Georgetown? Has the City Constabulary lowered the crime rate in the City under her watch? Has there been a positive change in the social atmosphere in the city since she has become Mayor? Has she ensured that the Georgetown Municipality constructed the digital infrastructure of networks and data analytics to ensure the city’s systems and procedures are modernized? Has she revolutionized engagement between the citizens and the municipality, empowering people to report things such as potholes, lack of street lighting, illegal dumping?

Or has she just been spending her time just jetting around the world with no tangible returns for the city? She drives around town aimlessly in her new SUV with a retinue of staff and security in tow, picking fights with her deputy, disallowing a forensic audit to be carried out on City Hall, implementing a draconian parking meter contract. She gives employment to friends and family, advocating for a huge increase in property taxes next year. bullying vendors across the city, punishing municipal workers every month since taking office by paying them late each month, encouraging a creeping dictatorship at the Georgetown City Council, failing to have consultation in the decision making process. She just might turn out to be the most useless, inept, unrefined and simple minded Mayor of all time.

Nadine Jerrick