Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Festival…Old Fort and GCC draw in exciting start

Devin Hooper’s last gasp strike seconds from full time secured a commendable 2-2 for GCC in their clash against Old Fort in the opening game of this year’s Diamond Mineral Water International Indoor Hockey Festival which commenced yesterday, at the National Gymnasium.

Hooper’s goal came with less than 20 seconds left on the clock after he bolted into the arc following a clinical pass from Stephen Xavier, to fire past a hapless Anthony Cole stationed between the uprights to seal a point for his team.

Earlier, GCC took the lead in the 14th when Peter DeGroot netted with a placed shot into the lower left hand corner from inside the centre of the arc, after veteran Dwayne Scott had squared a pass from the right flank.

The nippy Jason DeSantos ensured that GCC’s ascendancy was not for long when he gained the equaliser two minutes after, weaving past two opposing players, before firing past goalkeeper Medroy Scotland into the right corner.

The score remained unchanged interval and the small band of fans braced themselves for a riveting final period and the two teams did not disappoint as they created chances after chances, but strong defending combined with solid goalkeeping quickly nullified those promising buildups to keep the game on a knife’s edge.

GCC’s Kevin Spencer nearly regained the lead for his team, but his effort landed onto the upright much to the relief of the Old Fort unit.

Perhaps, woken up by their fortune, Old Fort won a penalty corner and it was De Santos, who uncorked a screamer that flew past everyone including the goalkeeper to nestle into the roof of the net for a 2-1 lead in the 31st minute.

With time running out, GCC employed a whole court press with Spencer, Eric Hing, Scott and Hoper, all pushing forward in search of the equalizer which eventually came on the stroke of full time to conclude an exciting start to the Festival.

Up to press time, Carib Hockey Club of Trinidad and Tobago were slated to face-off with Bal Wash Ers of the USA in the Veteran’s section.

Hikers were scheduled to battle Queens Park of Trinidad and Tobago in the same category.

GCC matched skills with Carib in the Men’s Division, while Hiker opposed Queens Park in the second match of the division.

The tourney resumes today at the same venue with another six fixtures.