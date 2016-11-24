Couple placed on bond for assaulting each other

Latest update November 24th, 2016 12:59 AM
A matter of assault which saw a couple before the court yesterday got everyone paying keen attention and at times giggling.
It started when Police Prosecutor Sean Blackman and Attorney Darren Wade engaged in battle with words as several objections were raised during the hearing on an assault matter between Emelvna Westmoreland, 24, and Alvin Cummings, 29.
The court heard that on November 17 at Lot 182 Middle Road, La Penitence, Westmoreland and Cummings assaulted each other so as to cause actually bodily harm.
Westmoreland, a beautician, and Cummings, an electrician, pleaded guilty to the charge after it was read to them by Magistrate Brendon Glasford at a sitting of the Night Court in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Attorney Wade, who was late for the proceeding, entered an appearance on behalf of Westmoreland.
During his address to the court, Wade requested that the matter be held in-camera. However, Prosecutor Blackman opposed the request. He said that the lawyer did not outline any reasons or show cause why the case should be heard privately.
But Wade did not give up the fight. A few minutes later he asked that the matter be held in-camera. This time Magistrate Glasford declined the request.
Wade then informed the court that the parties no longer wished to offer evidence against each other and asked that the matter be dismissed.
The lawyer explained that the couple share a three-year-old son and are living together. He told the court that they are seeking counselling to better their relationship.
Prosecutor Blackman asked the Magistrate to send a warning to persons who insist on wasting judicial time by refusing to proceed with matters when they are brought before the courts.
He stressed that there is no tolerance for domestic violence in society; while noting that the woman and man inflicted wounds on each other.
Nevertheless, Magistrate Glasford ordered them to keep the peace for six months. He warned that any violation of the bond will result in them being sent to jail for four months.
