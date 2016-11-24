CARICOM 17th CONSLE meeting…Notion that crime and corruption is culture, must be eradicated – Ramjattan

Guyana’s Vice President and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, on Monday last, zeroed in on the need to address the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) citizens’ perception of the security and law enforcement sector.

The Minister was delivering remarks to the official opening of the Seventeenth Meeting of the Council for Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE) at the CARICOM Secretariat in Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown.

He said it was necessary to change the perception that “the security and law enforcement sector is populated purely for predatory purposes”.

“We have to lead our people out of that negative habit which teaches that crime and corruption is culture…They are bad choices that must never be condoned and for which citizens must speak out against…” Ramjattan told the CARICOM Security Ministers.

The Minister called on the Council to construct projects of hope and trust and to secure freedom from violence and fear. This he noted would provide an opportunity for our people to flourish and thrive and to do so in peace.

The one-day meeting being chaired by Barbados’ Attorney-General and Minister of Home Affairs, Adriel Brathwaite, will consider for approval the CARICOM Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Action Plan (CCSCAP). This plan provides a framework through which all initiatives of cyber security and cyber crime in the Region will be developed, implemented and managed.

Member States Citizenship by Investment Programmes (CIPS), including measures to ensure that national and regional security is not compromised by such programmes; among other issues, will also engage the attention of the Region’s Ministers responsible for national security.

CONSLE is responsible for the coordination of the multi-dimensional nature of security, to ensure a safe and stable community.

Article 17a of the Revised Treaty states that the Council, which comprises Ministers designated by the Members of the Community, shall – among other things – promote the development and implementation of a common regional security strategy to complement the national security strategies of Members of the Community; establish and promote measures designed to combat and eliminate threats to national and regional security; ensure the expeditious and efficient mobilisation and deployment of regional resources in order to manage and defuse national and regional security crises and to combat serious crimes in consultation with the relevant Member States; preserve the territorial integrity of the Member States; and gather, share and manage intelligence.