Buxton Stars FC on a path of Re-Building…Receive generous donation of uniforms and footballs

Headed by the only Female Coach that is at the helm of a senior football team in

Guyana, Buxton Stars Football Club, one of three such clubs in the village of Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara is on a path of re-building for the challenges of a modern world.

Ms. Sheron Abrams, a qualified National Coach has been with Buxton Stars ever since it came into being some 15 years ago; it was birthed out of a breakaway from the Buxton Sports Club and ever since has been rising above the challenges that have come their way.

With a rich base of young and talented players, Abrams who is like a mother and positive role model to the players at every level in the club recently received a timely donation of uniforms for the junior and senior teams as well as footballs and Gatorade powder.

One set of uniforms were gifted to the club by Ms June Griffith-Collison that would be utalised by the senior team in the East Demerara Football Association Senior League, whilst the Under-15 team were recipients of another set of uniform compliments of Mr. Robert Mc Rae who also contributed football boots and Gatorade powder.

Footballs were contributed by Mr. Stan Harmon and Mr. Carl Austin; travelling gear by Mr. Orin Ferrel, while the Coaching has been outfitted by Mr. Carter. Ms Abrams also informed that some other small donations were received from Benjamin’s Bakery, Colin Talbott, Perry Gaule and Brentnol Munroe.

Expressing profound gratitude to all the donors, Abrams noted that the team is on a path towards re-positioning itself whilst serving the needs of its members on and off the football field. She noted that it is the focus of the club to ensure that all members of school age attend school and those who are out of school, are gainfully employed or they are channeled towards learning a trade.

The holistic growth of each member she noted is paramount to the club, the individual and by extension, the village and Guyana.

Senior team Captain Jumali Major received the uniforms on his colleague’s behalf from aunt of Ms Griffith-Collison, Ms Avril Abrams, while Under-17 Captain, Kareem Wills did the honours for his team.