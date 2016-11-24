Businesswoman secures injunction against partner over legal ownership of Superbet facility

Businesswoman Norah Espinova, who is involved in a legal battle over the rightful ownership of the popular George’s and Son Sport Bar located at Vreed-en–Hoop, West Coast Demerara, has secured an injunction against her former business colleague, Wayne Vieira.

Kaieteur News understands that Espinova, a citizen of the Republic of Bolivia had entered a business agreement with the defendant, (Vieira), whom she met a few years ago.

The woman explained that when she entered into a business arrangement with Vieira, he invested 25% but she was the principal investor.

According to her, the agreement was towards establishing a Superbet (casino and entertainment facility) which will operate out of Vieira’s Lot 3 Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, (WCD) premises.

The businesswoman explained that the deal turned sour after she became suspicious of her partner’s dealings.

“I began to do some investigation and found some things out. He was trying to put me out of my business. I am not a citizen of this country but I have an employment visa and proof that that is my investment,” Espinova stated.

“He was telling people that the business (George and Son’s) belongs to him. He even gave another girl (name given) power of attorney to place a malicious advertisement in the newspapers to say that I had no connection to the business after I went to court and secured the injunction.

The business is only housed at his premises; it does not belong to him,” the woman emphasized.

Given the strife between her and Vieira, Espinova moved to the Georgetown Supreme Court and secured an injunction against him.

According to the order, the woman’s former businessman partner (Vieira), his servants or agents are prevented from managing or taking part in the operations of the betting shop called Superbets situated at Lot 3 Vreed -en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara until such time the court determines otherwise.

The document stated that the injunction was granted by Justice Diana Insanally on November 8, last.

The businesswoman is therefore contending that the information outlined in the advertisement that she is no longer employed with George and Sons Sports Bar is false and should be disregarded.

“It was a malicious act by this man to stain my name even after the court granted the order against him, “she added.