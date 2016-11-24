Latest update November 24th, 2016 12:59 AM

Avocado Place fatal shooting… Suspect found in home with gunshot wound

Nov 24, 2016 News 0

Dead: Paul Rodney

Detectives probing the murder of 29-year-old Paul Rodney, who was gunned down in front of the East Ruimveldt secondary school during an argument last Monday, have arrested a suspect in the murder.

Kaieteur News was told that the man was found in his home with a gunshot wound to his left leg early yesterday.

Rodney was shot seven times about the body around 02:55 hrs on Monday in Avocado Place, East Ruimveldt by two men.
According to information received, the victim and the suspects had attended a dance at the school. During Monday morning, an argument ensued and the 29-year-old man was shot dead by two men.
The police said that investigation revealed that the victim was gunned down by a group of men, who escaped on foot.
According to a police press release, a mobile patrol was on Mandela Avenue and ranks heard several loud explosions and went to investigate.
When they arrived at the scene, the ranks observed Rodney lying motionless, with blood all over his body.
He was immediately taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he succumbed while receiving treatment.
Several spent shells of a small caliber weapon were found at the scene.

 

