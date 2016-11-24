As Acting Commissioner, Mr. Ramnarine did well

Dear Editor,

I am taking this opportunity in your newspaper column to voice my concern in the Police Commissioner versus the then Acting Police Commissioner Mr. David Ramnarine controversy. It is with utmost disgust that I read of the issue surrounding the then Acting Police Commissioner Mr. David Ramnarine. Mr. Seelall Persaud who is more senior in rank and service should have lead by example. This issue should have never come to the public domain: Mr. Seelall Persaud should have invited the Acting Police Commissioner to his office and have the matter dealt with in an appropriate manner.

Mr. Ramnarine is entitled to a hearing regardless of the circumstances surrounding the issue; from all, indication the Commissioner of Police Mr. Seelall Persaud deliberately set out to confront the Acting Police Commission Mr. David Ramnarine and by doing so it sends a bad signal to the Guyana Police Force and the international community as a whole. Mr. Ramnarine must not be seen as a rubber stamp or a ‘yes man’. Mr. Ramnarine is highly respectful and set a high standard by his policy to rid all of the corrupt elements within the Guyana Police force He is a disciplinarian and plain spoken individual. He must not be condemned for the decision he took. He must be complimented for a job well done. Continue the good work Mr. Ramnarine. All the Divisional Commanders, Senior Officers, Inspectors, and Inspectors stand in support of your decision. I now call on the Honorable Minister of Public Security Mr. Khemraj Ranjattan to shed some light on this issue.

Cylus Bates