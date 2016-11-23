Woman could be prosecuted for misleading police

The mother of ex-policeman turned bandit, Romel Hoppie, who was shot dead at Locaber, West Canje, Berbice, following a confrontation with the police could be prosecuted for giving false information to the cops.

The woman, Monica Hoppie, who hails from Essequibo had travelled to Berbice to identify the body.

The woman had given the convict’s name as Rondel Marks and her name as Monica Marks. She had also given her address as Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

However further probe by the police revealed that the woman was telling a number of untruths in order to disguise her identity.

It was also revealed that the convict lived at numerous addresses, but hailed from Dartmouth, Essequibo, and not Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo as his mother had stated.

Being grilled and asked to produce identification at the post mortem examination of the body, the woman subsequently produced identification to show that her real name was Monica Hoppie and not Monica Marks and her son’s name was Romel Hoppie and not Rondel Marks as she had earlier stated. She admitted that she wanted to disguise her identify.

A post mortem conducted on the body at the New Amsterdam hospital showed that Romel Hoppie, called “Blackie”, 34, died from shock and haemorrhage due to gunshot injuries.