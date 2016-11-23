Wins for West Berbice, Port Mourant, Young Warriors and Tucber

West Berbice won against Blairmont CC and Bush Lot (Hemraj’s), Port Mourant turned back the challenge of Upper Corentyne, Tucber Park and Young Warriors defeated Edinburgh in the latest matches of the TENELEC Inc. first division 50-over tournament in Berbice.

At Blairmont Estate Ground, West Berbice won by 32 runs against the host. Batting first, the visitors made 152 all out in 28.4 overs. Arthley Bailey with 37, Rafael Estriado 31, Steffon Adams 25 and Renison Mitchell 21 were the principal scorers. Shabeer Bask took 4 for 19 off 7 overs and Parmanand Ramdhan 3 for 13. Blairmont in reply, fell for 121 in 32.1 overs. Javid Karim offered the only resistance with 24.

At Port Mourant Ground, the home team batted first and made 183 all out in 39.5 overs after a poor start. Arif Chan top scored with 62 and got support from Chanderpaul Hemraj who made 44. Andy Mohan and Veramootoo Senwasane chipped in with 22 and 21 respectively. Bowling for UCCA, Naem Yacoob took 3 for 18 and Lakeram Latchman 2 for 41.

In reply, UCCA tumbled for a disappointing 125 off 30 overs to lose by 68 runs. Only

A. Agib with 32 and Jameel Azad 19 offered some fight. Bowling for the winners, Hemraj took 3 for 20, Chan 3 for 25 and Dimitri Cameron 2 for 25.

Over at Bush Lot, West Berbice completed their second win by nine wickets against Bush Lot (Hemraj). Batting first, the host scored a paltry 126 in 33 overs with only skipper Rajbance Hemraj making 34 and Asgar Mathabeer 24. Bowling for West Berbice, Andrew Dutchin took 4 for 13 off 5 overs. Rendell Bobb, former Berbice off spinner Krishendat Ramoo and Mitchell supported with two wickets each. In reply, the visitors raced to 127 for 2 in 16.4 overs. Rafael Estriado top-scored with 48. Former Berbice senior opener Arthley Bailey with 28 not out and Dutchin with 24 not out provided support.

At Cumberland ground, Young Warriors beat Edinburgh by five wickets. Batting first, Edinburgh made 140 all out in 32 overs with Jamal Andrews 55, D Seepersaud 32 and M. Singh 25. Bowling for YWCC, pacer Suresh Dhanai took 4 for 15 and Linden Austin 4 for 42. In reply, YWCC made 141 for 5 off 29.4 overs with Essequibo born Royan Fredericks scoring 46, Austin 34 and Alex Algoo 24. Andrews took 2 for 27 for Edinburgh.

At Port Mourant, Edinburgh suffered their second loss to Tucber Park by 10 wickets. Batting first, they were shot out for 63 with Niall Smith ripping through the batting taking 5 for 30 off 9 overs and Chetram Persaud 3 for 10. In reply, Tucber Park raced to 64 without loss.