Latest update November 23rd, 2016 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Third cop grilled about alleged cover-up of carpenter’s murder

Nov 23, 2016 News 0

A third Berbice-based detective came under intensive questioning yesterday at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, about his role in the alleged cover-up of the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.
He joins two other ranks who gave statements on Monday after being summoned to Georgetown. The detectives reportedly denied that they had suppressed evidence in the case.
But Narinedatt’s relatives said that the Berbice-based ranks failed to act on evidence the family had provided almost immediately after the 26-year-old carpenter’s body was found.
While the ranks claimed that Narinedatt was a hit-and-run victim, his relatives said they identified the suspects, including an overseas-based Guyanese; gave the ranks a motive, and even told them which vehicle was used to transport the corpse.
But they said that the detectives failed to question any of the suspects, and one of the ranks now under scrutiny even asked “where is the evidence?”
At one point, the family members appealed, via Kaieteur News, for Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan’s intervention.
The truth of the carpenter’s death was only exposed after his relatives contacted officials at CID headquarters, Eve Leary, who put the Major Crimes Unit ranks on the case.
Residents and police sources from Berbice have stated that the detectives under scrutiny were closely associated with 27-year-old US-based Guyanese, Marcus Bisram, who has been implicated in the murder.
Photographs published by Kaieteur News show Bisram and some detectives dining at a restaurant. The restaurant is said to be located in New York.
Bisram is said to have feted other senior ranks, including one who provided security for the US-based Guyanese to and from the airport, as well as at Bisram’s private functions.

More in this category

Sports

Bright shines, guide Linden to early athletics lead

Bright shines, guide Linden to early athletics lead

Nov 23, 2016

By Edison Jefford Guyana and the Caribbean’s elite athlete, Chantoba Bright shone through overcast conditions at the National Stadium, Providence yesterday with a record-breaking performance that...
Read More
Wins for West Berbice, Port Mourant, Young Warriors and Tucber

Wins for West Berbice, Port Mourant, Young ...

Nov 23, 2016

56th MOE/GTU National Schools’ C/Ships

56th MOE/GTU National Schools’ C/Ships

Nov 23, 2016

GT Slammers Dominoes to commence on Saturday

GT Slammers Dominoes to commence on Saturday

Nov 23, 2016

Ramnarine, Mohamed guide Good Success to victory

Ramnarine, Mohamed guide Good Success to victory

Nov 23, 2016

Defending Champions District six and 10 locked in keen tussle for cycling title

Defending Champions District six and 10 locked in...

Nov 22, 2016

MOE/GTU Nat schools swimming C/Ships…District 11 continues Pool dominance

MOE/GTU Nat schools swimming...

Nov 22, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch