Third cop grilled about alleged cover-up of carpenter’s murder

A third Berbice-based detective came under intensive questioning yesterday at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, about his role in the alleged cover-up of the murder of carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt.

He joins two other ranks who gave statements on Monday after being summoned to Georgetown. The detectives reportedly denied that they had suppressed evidence in the case.

But Narinedatt’s relatives said that the Berbice-based ranks failed to act on evidence the family had provided almost immediately after the 26-year-old carpenter’s body was found.

While the ranks claimed that Narinedatt was a hit-and-run victim, his relatives said they identified the suspects, including an overseas-based Guyanese; gave the ranks a motive, and even told them which vehicle was used to transport the corpse.

But they said that the detectives failed to question any of the suspects, and one of the ranks now under scrutiny even asked “where is the evidence?”

At one point, the family members appealed, via Kaieteur News, for Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan’s intervention.

The truth of the carpenter’s death was only exposed after his relatives contacted officials at CID headquarters, Eve Leary, who put the Major Crimes Unit ranks on the case.

Residents and police sources from Berbice have stated that the detectives under scrutiny were closely associated with 27-year-old US-based Guyanese, Marcus Bisram, who has been implicated in the murder.

Photographs published by Kaieteur News show Bisram and some detectives dining at a restaurant. The restaurant is said to be located in New York.

Bisram is said to have feted other senior ranks, including one who provided security for the US-based Guyanese to and from the airport, as well as at Bisram’s private functions.