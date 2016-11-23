Third Annual Smalta Girls Schools’ Tournament Launched

Defending champion St. Stephen’s is among sixteen schools to have confirmed participation in the 3rd Annual Smalta Girls Schools Football Tournament slated to run from November 26-December 17, at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

This was made known to the media during the Launch which took place yesterday, at the National Library on Church and Main Streets.

In attendance at the occasion were Co-Director of Petra Organisation Troy Mendonca, Ansa McAl’s representative Sean Abel, Ministry of Public Health personnel Joy Gravesande and Head of Physical Education within the Ministry of Education Nicholas Fraser.

Speaking at the Launch, Mendonca opened by stating how happy the Organisation was to be hosting the tournament once again, adding that unlike previous years the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has signaled its intention to be integrally involved this time around since the tournament ties into its plan to develop the sport from the grassroots level.

He pointed out that the governing body’s intent to get actively involved in the development of the sport from the grassroots has definitely energised his organisation and expressed their willingness to work with the GFF.

In closing he advised that while football is more related to the males, negative comments should not be made about the girls since it could do a lot of harm to the participants and urged all to be more positive when making remarks during the tournament.

Gravesande in her presentation said her entity was pleased to be making a contribution to the tournament and read out two messages that she would like them to resonate throughout the competition.

The two messages are ‘Girls can do it too’, and ‘You are never too young’.

Gravesande also encouraged all parents to come out to the games and support their children.

The Ministry of Public Health official then congratulated the participants, reminding them that all of them are winners.

Fraser in his comments spoke of the manner in which the Ministry views the work being done by Petra Organisation which according to him is held in high regard.

“We view them as an organisation that recognises where the gaps are in sports and fills them,” Fraser said.

Fraser was also complimentary about the fact that Petra has sought the advice and services of the GFF through its Technical Director to assist with the development of the sport.

He was full of praise to the Organisation for seeking to have more equity and equality in sports hence the evolution of the girls’ tournament.

Fraser encouraged other agencies to emulate the work being done by the Oganisation and even get into areas where they could not possibly undertake.

Abel, who represented the Company that has been the reason for the tournament, having accepted the Platinum sponsor tag since the tournament’s inception, spoke of the happiness they experience when given the opportunity to be part of sports.

He said they will continue to be part of the programme, noting that they have a strong desire to help in the development of sport.

The teams confirmed to participate are: St. Stephen’s, Stella Maris, J.E. Burnham, Winfer Gardens, Nations, St. Angela’s, Smith’s Memorial, Enterprise, F.E. Pollard, St. Agnes, St. Pius, South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, Tucville, West Ruimveldt and St. Margaret’s.

The teams will be divided into four groups of four and will be played on a round robin basis with the top two finishers from each group advancing to the knockout phase.

All matches will be played at the Ministry of Education ground.