The ‘Turn System’ almost caused my grandmother her life

Dear Editor,

I have no communication with the Honourable Minister of Public Infrastructure, hence I am requesting a space in your newspaper to relate an unfortunate situation that almost caused my grandmother her life.

On November 16, 2016, my mother, grandmother who is 74 years old, and I reached Parika at around 13:00 hrs and was told that Aditya Boat Service is loading. We went into the boat and waited for almost two hours for it to full. When the boat was filled, it left Parika but instead of heading to Eastern Wakenaam, the captain went all the way around the island to the Transport and Harbour’s Stelling which is located at Sans Souci.

We spent close to 35 minutes in the rough river which we never expected. When we reached the Wakenaam Public Stelling at Sans Souci on the South Western side of the Island, to my surprise there was no ramp for us to disembark. I am 35 years old with 120lbs and had to open my feet to almost 700 to disembark the boat. I immediately began to quarrel because I was upset to know that my life was not treated with consideration from Aditya Boat Service.

Notwithstanding the above, I felt the pain my 74-year-old grandmother went through to disembark that boat. She literally had to crawl like a caterpillar with the help of six other passengers. Editor it hurts, it does. Words cannot begin to express how hurt I am. After this situation, I would never ever return to Guyana and my grandmother holds the same view.

Considering the above permit me to ask Minister David Patterson the following questions:

1. Why was the boat allowed to travel from Parika to South Western Wakenaam when it is licensed to travel from Parika to Eastern Wakenaam?

2. Why are passengers not allowed their democratic right to travel freely with which ever service they choose to?

3. What are the factors that were considered to implement a system that once failed?

In closing, I call on all the departments that would have caused this trouble to fix it. To my islanders, if it is not fixed then I am just sorry for you.

Overseas based Guyanese