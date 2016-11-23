Scores bid farewell to K/News staffer

Scores of persons gathered at Crane, West Coast Demerara yesterday to bid farewell to former Kaieteur News staffer, Harry Brijmohan. Among the mourners were Kaieteur News staffers, villagers, and Brijmohan’s grieving relatives and friends.

Brijmohan’s remains were cremated at Kashi Dhaam, West Coast Demerara , following a funeral service at his parents’ residence at Crane. The mourners paid tribute to the deceased, whom they described as a free spirited, easy going individual who was always willing to assist others in need.

Brijmohan, 26, of New Providence Housing Scheme, EBD, died on Friday last following a motorcycle accident on the East Bank Demerara road.

According to reports, the former Kaieteur News Office Assistant was heading south on the East Bank Public Road on his motorcycle, when he collided head-on with a car that was heading in the opposite direction on the eastern carriageway, which during the morning rush hour is converted from a two-way thoroughfare into a single lane.

Brijmohan’s motorcycle bearing registration number CG 5075 swerved into the oncoming traffic and collided with the right front of a motorcar, PPP 7887.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist fell on the roadway. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he later succumbed after sustaining severe head injuries and broken bones.

People familiar with the traffic arrangement on the East Bank Demerara roadway had lamented about the haphazard traffic management that exists during rush hour would eventually lead to something disastrous.