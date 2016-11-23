Ramnarine, Mohamed guide Good Success to victory

Vickram Ramnarine struck a fine half century, while Nazeer Mohamed turned in a good all-round performance to guide Good Success to an eight-wicket victory over Sans Souci Jaguars when the Farmers Cup T20 tournament continued in Wakenaam on Sunday.

Batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Jaguars scored 135-9 after they were inserted. Beesham Moses made 38, while Zameer Zaman got 26. David Chalitar claimed 3-27 and Mohamed 2-10.

Ramnarine then struck seven fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 57 as Good Success responded with 137-2 in 15.1 overs. Mohamed hit three fours and one six in scoring 29 not out. The duo put on 72 for the third-wicket to steady the innings after Chandreka Jairam removed Tulsieram Ramadeen and Gurnauth Khemraj for 12 and 27 respectively.

Rain prevented any play in other fixture.