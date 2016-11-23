Latest update November 23rd, 2016 12:25 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ramnarine, Mohamed guide Good Success to victory

Nov 23, 2016 Sports 0

Vickram Ramnarine struck a fine half century, while Nazeer Mohamed turned in a good all-round performance to guide Good Success to an eight-wicket victory over Sans Souci Jaguars when the Farmers Cup T20 tournament continued in Wakenaam on Sunday.
Batting first at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Jaguars scored 135-9 after they were inserted. Beesham Moses made 38, while Zameer Zaman got 26. David Chalitar claimed 3-27 and Mohamed 2-10.
Ramnarine then struck seven fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 57 as Good Success responded with 137-2 in 15.1 overs. Mohamed hit three fours and one six in scoring 29 not out. The duo put on 72 for the third-wicket to steady the innings after Chandreka Jairam removed Tulsieram Ramadeen and Gurnauth Khemraj for 12 and 27 respectively.
Rain prevented any play in other fixture.

More in this category

Sports

4th GIKMAA Open International Martial Arts Championship…

4th GIKMAA Open International Martial Arts Championship…

Nov 23, 2016

GIKMAA clinches top honours in entertaining Martial Arts meet More than 60 karate practitioners from seven schools countrywide displayed remarkable technique and talent, receiving applause from the...
Read More
Bright shines, guide Linden to early athletics lead

Bright shines, guide Linden to early athletics...

Nov 23, 2016

Wins for West Berbice, Port Mourant, Young Warriors and Tucber

Wins for West Berbice, Port Mourant, Young ...

Nov 23, 2016

56th MOE/GTU National Schools’ C/Ships

56th MOE/GTU National Schools’ C/Ships

Nov 23, 2016

GT Slammers Dominoes to commence on Saturday

GT Slammers Dominoes to commence on Saturday

Nov 23, 2016

Ramnarine, Mohamed guide Good Success to victory

Ramnarine, Mohamed guide Good Success to victory

Nov 23, 2016

Defending Champions District six and 10 locked in keen tussle for cycling title

Defending Champions District six and 10 locked in...

Nov 22, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch