Public Health Ministry condemns Kissoon’s comments about Cuban-trained doctors

Nov 23, 2016

The Ministry of Public Health says it has “strongly” condemned Kaieteur News Columnist, Freddie Kissoon’s attack on the reputation of Cuban-trained Guyanese doctors.
In a release yesterday, the Ministry stated that in his November 18, 2016 column captioned, “Guyanese messengers of death from Cuba have returned,” Kissoon recklessly and baselessly labeled the doctors as being “hopelessly incompetent.”
“The Ministry of Public Health stands by our local and foreign-trained doctors whose dedication and commitment have become the backbone of our health system over the past 40 years,” the release stated.
“Cuba has been Guyana’s longest and strongest ally in our effort to train doctors, particularly during the period when other countries had ostracized us due to ideological differences.
“Our doctors work tirelessly to save lives, treat the sick and counsel patients. This is often done under less than ideal conditions. Some put their own lives at risk and have even broken limbs in their efforts to take health services over the most challenging terrain to some of the remotest villages in Guyana. For this, they should be commended and not condemned.”
“The Ministry looks forward to the continued collaboration with Cuba to train our scholars and holds Cuba accountable for ensuring only those students who demonstrate the standard of competencies required, receive a passing grade.”
It added that the health of every Guyanese is of paramount importance to the Ministry of Public Health, “and therefore we remain committed to ensuring Guyana’s best minds receive the training, mentorship and resources needed to deliver high quality health services to all.”

