New Govt same corruption talk

People head spinning. When de PPP was in power all de talk was about how corrupt de PPP was. People talk bout de land that de Ministers thief; dem talk bout de gold some of dem smuggle and dem talk bout de money dem use from de treasury.

Dem boys hear how Jagdeo couldn’t wuk fuh de money he tek to build he house and he coulda never answer questions about how he get he wealth. Dem also had some who build some fancy house wid beach house and things from he mother Sunday School pension and from he grandfather who use to sell cow milk.

People get fed up and change de government but from wha dem hearing is like if is de same PPP in government. Dem boys hear bout some private company that start to build de Durban Park project.

This company had a Minister as director which mean that Soulja Bai approve de setting up. It tek two months before he wake up and chase Rupert and de London boy. He had to put in de one from de Public Works otherwise he woulda had to raise de flag in a cow pasture.

De problem dem boys got is a wha happen to de money dem collect from all dem private people who had a good will. People tek dem equipment and transport material to build up de Durban Park place and although Rupert and London collect money nuff of these people ain’t get pay yet. That is why de PPP holler how de government corrupt. Since dem wink is corruption. Dem refuse to boss de Medical Council and is corruption; dem trying to find out how much money thief and is corruption.

But dem boys notice that some of dem hustling too. Soulja Bai got to watch and see who repairing house and who buying property. But de people still feel that things ain’t so bad because this set can’t really thief. Dem does hustle some money fuh fry rice and a woman.

De bottom line is that all of dem corrupt.

Talk half and try to see who is de new thief