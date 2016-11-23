Irregularities at Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre

Dear Editor,

I would like to highlight a particular issue and bring it to the attention of the Head of State and the Minister of Education. There are massive irregularities at the Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre. The board of the institution is undermining the constitution of the body. It is in power by devious means and making the institution their personal property. They are aided and abetted by the present administrator who is a retired-rehired person.

The facts are, the school’s board laws say that once a member is absent from three consecutive meetings, the Education Minister must be informed. The Council Board for the last years has been unable to have a quorum. Three or four persons on the board would meet for discussions so they are existing in a state of demand, meaning they dictate to the board. The Ministry of Education obviously knows that the board is dormant because for one year no minutes had been sent to the School Board Secretariat. This Board urgently needs to be dissolved for the lack of meetings. A new board needs to be assembled.

The administration is the power behind the board and the brain that keeps the dysfunctional board existing to cover his actions. This same administrator closed down the metal work engineering section. He sacked the former welding instructor and said it was the board’s decision. Next he stopped children from entering the carpentry and masonry classes which he had premeditated to close down two years back. The aim was to sack the instructors. There is a dramatic decline in attendance. Two auditors came to audit the centre. The carpentry section undertook a number of contracts for the centre; the money was paid but instructors and some learners were never paid. This is scandalous.

There are many things that need to be investigated. There are reports of unacceptable things and abuse on learners and a new board and administrator need to be appointed. It is interesting to note that some officials at the Ministry of Education feed him back on all complaints.

The fearful thing is that the administrator with a stroke of his pen stops anyone’s payment without rhyme or a reason. The method used by the administration is autocratic and has no place in our society. He is a political appointee from the last administration.

Former Instructor