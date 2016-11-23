Has Durban Park been sold or given away?

The People’s Progressive Party Civic is interested in who donated to the Durban Park Project, how much was donated and how the donations were spent. This seems to be a fair request.

If monies were solicited to help develop Durban Park, then the public ought to be informed about how that money was spent. Those who donated would have an interest also in ensuring that their donations, in cash and kind, were used for the purposes for which they were intended.

If there was proper accountability and if there is a commitment to transparency, then those involved in the project should have no hesitation in answering the questions that were asked or, for that matter, of opening their accounts to be audited.

The Auditor General should demand to see the books for this project because it is one on which state funds were used. A special investigation should be launched.

All of this, of course, is premised on the belief that Durban Park is a state-owned facility. We do not know for sure. We are now being told that Homestretch Developers Inc, the company which was involved in the works at Durban Park is a private company.

Does this company own Durban Park? Has Durban Park been privatized? Does the state still have the lease for Durban Park or ownership been passed on to the developers?

Why was it necessary to establish a company to develop Durban Park? What is the relationship between this company and the government? It is known that one of the persons connected with the government is an adviser to the President of Guyana. But is there is an agreement between Homestretch Developers Inc. and the government?

Central government had to come to the rescue of the project after it was clear that the site was not likely to be ready in time for the 50th anniversary Independence celebrations. The government had to invest hundreds of millions to have the works completed by the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

The enormous spending, by government, on the project obligates the government to offer an explanation as to the arrangements between the government and the developing company.

The APNU+AFC government which promised greater transparency and accountability is hiding behind silence. When a government hides behind a wall of silence, then there must be something which it wants to conceal.

The public is entitled to know whether the lands that Burnham repossessed from a private turf club has now been handed over to a private developing firm. The public would like to know how much money was collected and how that money was spent.

It is rumored that hundreds of millions of dollars are owed to contractors who did work on the site. If this is the case, then taxpayers’ monies will have to be used to settle these liabilities. But in return the taxpayers have a right to know the details which the government is refusing to provide to the National Assembly.

If the government does not wish to talk, then the job of the media is to go around as ask certain members of the business community how much they would have donated to the project. It is known that one controversial Chinese company did indicate that it would take responsibility for clearing and maintaining a section of that facility.

It was clear, also, that a major contractor had trucked in hundreds of tonnes of crusher run for the project. It is known, also, that another contractor was doing work on the project. An East Coast Demerara contracting firm was involved in works in building the base for the flag pole. The flag pole, we’re told, was originally consigned to a close friend of a former PPPC President.

The PPPC knows why it is asking for accountability for the project. The PPPC has more information than it is letting out at this stage. If the government wants to play dumb, then the PPP should not be mum.