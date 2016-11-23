GT Slammers Dominoes to commence on Saturday

GT Slammers Dominoes team will be hosting a pre Christmas dominoes tournament starting on Saturday at Dynasty Sports bar.

Entrance fee is $10,000 and double six time 15:30hrs. The winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000 and third place a trophy and $70,000.

The MVP in the final will receive $5,000. All GNDA rules will be in effect.

The competition will continue on Sunday and conclude on Monday at the said venue and is being sponsored by PNC/R, Werk-en-Rust Community Group, Dynasty, Alfred Mentore of Life Time real Estate, Nand Persaud and Sons Neville Cadogan, Nigel Pyle of Tent City, G. Singh Engineering of Bush lot, Action Tyre, Roopnarine Persaud, Sweet Hands Restaurant and Brain Parris.