GT Slammers Dominoes to commence on Saturday

Latest update November 23rd, 2016 12:55 AM
GT Slammers Dominoes team will be hosting a pre Christmas dominoes tournament starting on Saturday at Dynasty Sports bar.
Entrance fee is $10,000 and double six time 15:30hrs. The winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000 and third place a trophy and $70,000.
The MVP in the final will receive $5,000. All GNDA rules will be in effect.
The competition will continue on Sunday and conclude on Monday at the said venue and is being sponsored by PNC/R, Werk-en-Rust Community Group, Dynasty, Alfred Mentore of Life Time real Estate, Nand Persaud and Sons Neville Cadogan, Nigel Pyle of Tent City, G. Singh Engineering of Bush lot, Action Tyre, Roopnarine Persaud, Sweet Hands Restaurant and Brain Parris.
Nov 23, 2016Fitness Express continues support It’s just a small entity compared to the huge companies but have been flexing equally huge muscles in support of the continued development and empowerment of...
Nov 23, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
Nov 23, 2016
If and when I write my memoirs, I will certainly mention Laurie Lewis and Elvin McDavid. I do not know why Laurie Lewis... more
The People’s Progressive Party Civic is interested in who donated to the Durban Park Project, how much was donated... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States of America,... more
Another died during the process of childbirth at the Georgetown Public Hospital and I fear that she would not be the... more