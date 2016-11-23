Latest update November 23rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GT Slammers Dominoes to commence on Saturday

Nov 23, 2016 Sports 0

9

GT Slammers Dominoes team will be hosting a pre Christmas dominoes tournament starting on Saturday at Dynasty Sports bar.
Entrance fee is $10,000 and double six time 15:30hrs. The winning team will take home a trophy and $150,000, runner up a trophy and $100,000 and third place a trophy and $70,000.
The MVP in the final will receive $5,000. All GNDA rules will be in effect.
The competition will continue on Sunday and conclude on Monday at the said venue and is being sponsored by PNC/R, Werk-en-Rust Community Group, Dynasty, Alfred Mentore of Life Time real Estate, Nand Persaud and Sons Neville Cadogan, Nigel Pyle of Tent City, G. Singh Engineering of Bush lot, Action Tyre, Roopnarine Persaud, Sweet Hands Restaurant and Brain Parris.

More in this category

Sports

GAPF Clash of the Seniors

GAPF Clash of the Seniors

Nov 23, 2016

Fitness Express continues support It’s just a small entity compared to the huge companies but have been flexing equally huge muscles in support of the continued development and empowerment of...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Nov 23, 2016

Third Annual Smalta Girls Schools’ Tournament Launched

Third Annual Smalta Girls Schools’ Tournament...

Nov 23, 2016

4th GIKMAA Open International Martial Arts Championship…

4th GIKMAA Open International Martial Arts...

Nov 23, 2016

Bright shines, guide Linden to early athletics lead

Bright shines, guide Linden to early athletics...

Nov 23, 2016

Wins for West Berbice, Port Mourant, Young Warriors and Tucber

Wins for West Berbice, Port Mourant, Young ...

Nov 23, 2016

56th MOE/GTU National Schools’ C/Ships

56th MOE/GTU National Schools’ C/Ships

Nov 23, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch