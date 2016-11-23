GPHC Board could appoint Deputy CEO this week

-but Minister’s approval is required

A Deputy Chief Executive Officer for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is likely to be shortly appointed. However, this is not likely to happen without the approval of Government.

This publication has been reliably informed that although the hospital’s Board of Directors has already identified three possible candidates based on their merits, a final decision is yet to be made pending the approval of Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton.

Minister Norton corroborated that he must approve any such appointment. But according to the Minister, while he is aware that a name might have been identified to fill the position it has not yet been brought to his attention. “The law says that the Minister must concur with the decision that is made by the Board, but so far nothing has been brought to my attention and I haven’t concurred with any names as yet.”

According to Chairman of the hospital’s Board of Directors, Dr. Carl ‘Max’ Hanoman, the Board has already disseminated correspondents detailing the names and other particulars of the top three applicants, who have already been interviewed, to the Public Health Minister and Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon.

He affirmed that the Board will await the approval of the Public Health Minister before it proceeds with the appointment of a Deputy CEO. He however asserted that the Board is not in the business of being in conflict with the Minister or anyone else, but rather its intent is to do what is best for the hospital and by extension the people of the nation who seek crucial medical care.

According to Dr. Hanoman, once approved by the Minister, a Deputy CEO could be named as soon as today during a scheduled meeting of the Board.

The need for a Deputy CEO became crucial at the GPHC since Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Michael Khan, was sent on leave. This publication understands that Khan has been asked to take outstanding leave after which his contract as CEO will not be renewed. Khan’s leave is slated to come to an end in July 2017.

But there are some individuals close to the operation of the hospital who are convinced that there has been a deliberate move to delay the appointment of a Deputy CEO since an individual was long “hand-picked” for the position even before the position existed.

In August senior officials of the GPHC, including the hospital Board, were reportedly stunned when a “new” Deputy CEO turned up at the facility issuing instructions for a meeting. This publication was told that the “new” Deputy CEO, Paul Clarke, whose last known public sector position was manager of the Cheddi Jagan Dental Centre, arrived at the public health facility and informed senior officials of his appointment.

Clarke, this publication was reliably informed, arrived at the public hospital informing senior officials that he wanted to have a familiarisation meeting with them.

Kaieteur News was told that Clarke did not bother to present a letter of appointment to anyone to substantiate his claim of being the ‘new’ Deputy CEO.

Reports reaching this publication had suggested that Clarke had said that he was there on the instruction of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Mr. Trevor Thomas, to take up the position. Thomas, however, denied this claim.

Clarke did not return to the GPHC after officials protested his presence.

This publication was told that not only was there no position of Deputy CEO at the time but that the Board, which is tasked with ensuring the optimal performance of the facility, was not even aware of the appointment.

But a month later, the Board of the GPHC created a Deputy CEO position. According to Dr. Hanoman the position was created with the intent of helping to improve the management of the facility. The new position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer was advertised in the daily newspapers and the deadline for applications was October 7, 2016.

According to the details of the advertised position, suitable applicants should possess a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from a recognised institution plus eight years’ experience at a senior administrative level. However, applicants could instead have a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, Public Management or Business Administration from a recognised institution, plus 10 years working experience at a senior administrative level.

Additionally, all applicants are expected to have sound knowledge of the health sector and hospital administration. Further, the advertisement outlined that suitable applicants must possess excellent interpersonal skills that allow for effective communication.

It has not yet been intimated to this publication whether Clark’s name is among the three interviewees that were submitted for approval.