GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League

Grove beat CV Jaguars to remain unbeaten; 1st Rd ends on Saturday

The final two matches of the first round of the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) of the inaugural GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League is set to conclude on Saturday at the Grove Playfield.

Kuru Kururu Warriors will lock horns with Agricola Red Triangle from 15:00hrs with the penultimate match of this round set to bring together Diamond United and CV Jaguars from 13:00hrs.

The Warriors and the Jaguars are in with a chance of ending this round in second place behind leaders Grove if they can take full points from their opponents, while Agricola and Diamond can also do their morale loads of good if they can close out with a win as well.

Two potentially exciting matches are on the tables. The second round which will start in January would be played minus two teams, Mocha Champs and Friendship. Mocha only showed up for one match, whilst Friendship which had initially signaled their intention to participate, never showed up.

The EBFA executive has since taken a decision to drop both teams and will seek to work with them to ensure that they are able to straighten out their challenges so that the youths in the respective areas can be able to play in subsequent age group competitions.

Meanwhile, Grove Hi Tech closed out this round as they started, with a win that also saw them maintaining their unbeaten record and the only team to hold a flawless record. Second half goals from Jacob Garnett and Rasheed Evans carried Grove to victory against a tough and ever improving Jaguars side.

The Yarrowkabra based, Linden Soesdyke Highway Jaguars were all over the Grove side which started the game with just 8-players. While they looked vulnerable in the opening half, Grove, which eventually played at full strength, weathered the early raids from the Jaguars to come out victors.

The second half was all Grove as they controlled play even while the Jaguars let in two easy goals as a result of lapses in defence.