GAPF Clash of the Seniors…

Fitness Express continues support
It’s just a small entity compared to the huge companies but have been flexing equally huge muscles in support of the continued development and empowerment of Guyana’s athletes.
Ever since opening its doors for business seven (7) years ago, Fitness Express under the astute guidance of Jamie Mc Donald has been supporting athletes across the sports spectrum.
This tradition has fueled the positive achievement of powerlifters locally and on the international scene.
Mc Donald and Fitness Express is continuing this investment by being the main sponsor once again of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) marquee event, ‘Clash of the Seniors’, which is being held this weekend at the Saints Stanislaus College, Brickdam.
At the company’s Sheriff and John Streets, Campbellville business, Ian Rogers of Fitness Express handed over the entity’s contribution to Andrew Austin who represented the GAPF.
Rogers, in expressing his company’s gratitude at being a part of the event for another year, reminded that they have been supporting for many years and are proud of their investment which has led to many athletes excelling at the regional and international levels including the likes of Randolph Morgan, ‘Big’ John Edwards and others.
Rogers also stated that he is confident that the current batch of athletes would maintain Guyana’s rich tradition of producing quality athletes that would continue to hold their own beyond these shores.
Austin, in relaying the GAPF’s gratitude to Rogers and Fitness Express, promised that the best male and female athletes in the sport would be on show on Sunday from 09:00hrs at Saints Stanislaus College Auditorium with the aim of out lifting each other which sets the stage for an enthralling day of action.
Weigh-in time on Sunday is 07:00 to 08:30hrs, while admission is $1000.
Apart from Fitness Express, Buddy’s Gym, Trophy Stall and Ticket Master are also on board as sponsors.

