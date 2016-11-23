Latest update November 23rd, 2016 12:28 AM

Ex-Cop to face trial for killing reputed wife

Nov 23, 2016

Former Police Sergeant, Colin Bailey, was yesterday committed to stand trial at the High Court in Georgetown for allegedly murdering his reputed wife, Sirmattie Ramnaress.
Bailey, 53, of Lot 63 South Vryheid Lust, East Coast Demerara, and Colin Grant, Ramnaress’s neighbour, of Lot 1161 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara were both informed that a Prima Facie case was made out against them at the end of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI).
The Preliminary Inquiry was heard by Magistrate Fabayo Azore. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Telford, represented the prosecution.
It is alleged that they killed the woman between August 30 and August 31, 2013 at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.
The men will go before a judge and jury at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Criminal Assizes.
According to reports, the body of 36-year-old Ramnaress was found lying face down in the garage of her home on August 31, 2013. It was a blaze coming from the woman’s home that led firefighters to a bond, when they stumbled upon her body. Her body reportedly bore two stab wounds- one to the neck and another to the hip.
The police, in a statement had said that Ramnaresss house was ransacked and drenched with a flammable liquid, and a storage bond at the rear of the building was destroyed by fire.
The ex-sergeant had always claimed that he had no involvement in the woman’s death when he was viewed as a suspect. But police had later suggested that Bailey was no longer a suspect. Bailey had told Kaieteur News, I had a feeling all the time because I knew I was not part of it. I knew some time it would have come to light.
Bailey was dismissed from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) following corruption accusations against him. He and another police officer were placed before the courts for allegedly accepting bribes in order to dissolve a criminal matter. They were accused of obtaining $300,000 as inducement to forgo charges for illegal arms and ammunition possession.

