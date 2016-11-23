Dochfour murder case nears end

Victim died of hemorrhage and shock -State Pathologist

The Prosecution has called their final witness to the stand in the matter for which, Devindra Rooplall is on trial of the murder of Suresh Goberdhan. According to the charge, Rooplall, on January 16, 2014 murdered Goberdhan called “Bud” at Dochfour, East Coast Demerara. Reports surrounding the case are that the accused beat Goberdhan to death during a dispute over money. The victim was allegedly beaten with a piece of metal, while he was at a rum shop in the village. Rooplall, 21, has since pleaded not guilty to the allegations before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a mixed 12-member jury. His trial is ongoing at the High Court in Georgetown. Yesterday, State Attorneys Siand Dhurjon and Shawnette Austin called to the stand, Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh. Dr Singh testified that the victim (Goberdhan) died as a result of hemorrhage and shock. The Pathologist was crossed examined by Attorney -at -Law, Sandil Kissoon. Kissoon later recalled State witness, Orin Callender. The lawyer questioned the witness about the content of his testimony. Mr Kissoon suggested to Callender that he had given the court two different versions of the story. Callender denied this and reaffirmed to the court that he had been truthful. The attorney later questioned the witness about statements he gave the police. However there were objections by the Prosecution to that line of questioning since it was revealed that the witness cannot read or write. There were also questions about the description of the person who committed the act. In response to those questions, the witness responded that he definitely saw the man who was fighting with Goberdhan, the night he was fatally injured. The matter has been adjourned to today at 9:00 am. When the matter resumes, both the Prosecution and the Defence are expected to present their closing addresses after which the case will be summed up and presented to the jury for a verdict.