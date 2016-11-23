Deputy REO busted with coke at Texas airport

Deputy Region Three Executive Officer (REO), Ameena Hinds, was last month busted at a Texas, US airport with almost three pounds of cocaine hidden in her suitcase,.

According to court documents, after her arrest, the Region Three official told security officials that she took a chance with the drugs after a number of persons she owed, came knocking to collect. She was supposed to receive US$2,500 for the job.

According to US court documents, on October 29, at Harris Country, in the Southern District of Texas, Hinds knowingly and intentionally imported into the US over 500 grams of coke.

The court documents said that the Deputy REO touched down at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 13:45hrs on a United Airlines flight from Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. She was singled out for a secondary inspection.

Around 15:00hrs, her luggage was subject to an x-ray inspection and a strange rectangular shape was seen at the bottom between the suitcase wheels. That part of the suitcase appeared shaded on the x-ray machines when it was supposed to be clear.

Officials later inserted a metal probe and discovered a white powdery substance. They field tested it positive for cocaine.

Hinds was immediately arrested and after the cocaine was weighed, it was found to be 1.49 kilograms (three pounds).

The court documents said that Hinds was willing to answer questions without an attorney present.

She claimed that she owed US$5000 in personal debt and persons were pressuring her to pay.

In July, she met up with an unknown man whom she described as “Mystery Man”. She was offered US$2,500 ($500,000) to take a suitcase with drugs to the US.

However, the Deputy REO was nervous and it was not until in October when she was contacted again by the “Mystery Man” that she relented.

She was given a ticket by a female and later flew to Trinidad. There, she met “Mystery Man” who gave her another suitcase. Her personal items were placed in this suitcase.

She was told to travel to New York and to stay at a hotel where she would be contacted and paid, after the suitcase and drugs would have been handed over.

In court, the official pleaded not guilty to her indictment and was held without bail.