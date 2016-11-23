Latest update November 23rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Carpenter murder probe… Cops seek overseas help to arrest head of US-based charity

Nov 23, 2016

The Guyana Police Force appears to be going all out to have US-based Guyanese, Marcus Bisram face questioning here about the murder of 26-year-old carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt. “We have already made a request to our overseas counterparts to have him returned to Guyana to be questioned,” Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said yesterday. Bisram is one of the individuals to have been implicated in the killing of Narinedatt, whose battered body was found at Number 70 Village, Corentyne on November1. He allegedly left Guyana a few days after Narinedatt was slain. Bisram was born in Berbice, but migrated to the US as a boy. He is the founder of the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation. During a visit last April to Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Bisram pledged $200M annually to the needy at Berbice. He also promised to build a home for battered women and abused children. That same month, he donated $672,000 to five Guyanese students from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo. In late November, Bisram donated $2.5 M to a Berbice community policing group. Bisram has stated that he has been making donations to Guyana for the past seven years, through various non- profit organizations. According to a posting on Bisram’s website, the US-based Guyanese received a Citation of Honour from the Borough of Queens, New York. He was described in the citation as “an exceptional human being and community leader.” Bisram’s website also has him posing with some high-ranking local politicians.

