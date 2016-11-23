Bright shines, guide Linden to early athletics lead

By Edison Jefford

Guyana and the Caribbean’s elite athlete, Chantoba Bright shone through overcast conditions at the National Stadium, Providence yesterday with a record-breaking performance that guided the defending champions, Linden to an early lead in the competition.

Formally known as Upper Demerara/Kwakwani, District 10 leads the athletics competition of the National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships with 81 points. West Coast Berbice is second on 76 points, while Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon is closely behind with 75 points.

North West is fourth on 72 points, while New Amsterdam rounded out the top five with 68 points on the opening day of the athletics competition. Surprisingly, North Georgetown, a contender for the overall title, sits in 11th on 38.5 points.

North Georgetown won the Swimming title again on Monday with Linden second while District Six, Corentyne leads Linden by one point in the Cycling competition that will conclude with the 40km male and 25km female road races Friday morning.

The overall Schools’ Championships winner is handed to the team that amasses the most overall points from the three competitions using a points system that awards points according to how the teams finish in the three competitions for the ‘Champion of Champions’.

Overall, Linden and North Georgetown have 14 titles apiece, which sets this Championship up as the tie-breaker for the two most successful teams.

Double CARIFTA Games and South American Junior Championships medalist, Bright sprang to 5.40m to erase Linden’s Keane Griffith’s two year-old 5.18m record in the Under-18 Girls Long Jump. Bright also holds the U-16 record with the same distance.

East Coast’s Toyan Raymond (5.2m) and North Georgetown’s Virlyn Gibson (4.3m) was second and third respectively. Bright won her 400m Heat and will compete in that Final as well as in the High and Triple Jump events in pursuit of ‘Champion Athlete’ status.

Samuel Jordon, who no doubt is an interesting find, jumped 7.20m to also smash a record in the U-18 category. The stunning performance from the athlete from the Corentyne will definitely put him in prospective for national duties in the event.

He emphatically erased Jomal Butts’ two-year mark, which stood at 6.68m. Much more familiar on the basketball court, East Georgetown’s Zion Gray jumped 6.53m for second, while Joshua Hinds (6.47m) placed third.

Rupununi’s Orvil Daniels won the High Jump Boy’s Under-14 contest with 1.69m ahead of East Coast’s Gabriel Lin and West Demerara’s Titus Jones. In the U-14 Girls’ event, Rupununi soared to another gold medal when Iyonte Phoenix won with 1.48m.

Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon’s Shequana Holder and Essequibo Islands/West Demerara, Sherrifer McDonald was second and third. In the Cricket Ball U-10 Girls’ Throw, Essequibo Islands/West Demerara, Shelleiza Mohamed won ahead of

New Amsterdam’s Stacy Caesar and East Bank Demerara’s, Breana Smithet.

National junior sprint athletes, Linden’s Compton Caesar and North Georgetown’s Kenisha Phillips coasted to wins in their 400m Heats. Caesar easily won his race in 51.5 seconds ahead of Linton Mentis and Darius Austin.

Phillips cruised in1:02.9s to win ahead of Shontelle Venture (1:03.8s) and Kissana Glen (1:04) in that order. Caesar and Phillips are both eyeing sprint trebles at the 2016 Championships that will continue today at 9:00am at the East Bank Demerara venue.