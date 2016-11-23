Berbice carpenter murder…Masterminds mother remanded for offering $4M bribe to cops

By Feona Morrison

Three weeks after it was suspected that he was the victim of a hit-and-run accident, detectives were able to prove that Berbice carpenter, Faiyaz Narinedatt, was murdered.

It took the intervention of ranks from the Major Crimes Investigation Unit to crack this case and now four men have been charged for murder.

Radesh Motie, 39, an excavator operator, of Lot 124 Number 78 Village Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of Lot 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of Lot 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Niran Yacoob, 37, of Lot 65 Number 67 Village, Corentyne Berbice were remanded to prison when they appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

They were arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday.

Kaieteur News understands that Narinedatt’s killing was allegedly ordered by Marcus Bisram, who is an overseas-based Guyanese.

He is still on the run.

The multi-millionaire, who is the founder of the Marcus Brian Bisram Foundation, is said to have donated $2M to a Berbice community policing group and recently pledged $200M annually to the needy in Berbice.

It is alleged that Narinedatt was murdered between October 31 and November 1 at Number 70 Village,

Corentyne, Berbice.

According to reports, on the day of the killing the overseas-based Guyanese had a party at his home, which Narinedatt and a few others attended. At some point Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate. The overseas-based Guyanese allegedly followed Narinedatt and began making sexual advances towards him.

Narine slapped and pushed away the man.

It was then the rejected man allegedly instructed his friends to kill Narinedatt. It was reported that the overseas-based Guyanese told his friends he would ensure they are not caught.

Kaieteur News understands that several men beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises. He was then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain. The men reportedly took the carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where they dumped the body and drove over it with a car.

Attorney Mark Conway represented all four accused and told the court that they have no previous antecedents. Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers indicated that the case file is completed.

The Chief Magistrate transferred the matter to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for December 8.

Caught Bribing Cop

Investigation into Narinedatt’s murder took a shocking twist, after the mother of

Bisram and a relative of one of the accused reportedly turned up at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Eve Leary, Georgetown on Saturday, last, offering $4M to a detective to suppress evidence in the case.

Shermella Inderjali, 45, a mother of two, of Lot 121 Section B Number 71 Village, Corentyne Berbice, has been identified as Bisram’s mother.

She and Maryanne Lionel, 25, a bank teller attached to Republic Bank, also of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice were arrested during a sting operation.

They too, appeared before the Chief Magistrate yesterday charged for willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

It is alleged that on November 19, at Eve Leary, Georgetown, they contacted a Detective Corporal and offered him $4M in cash to forgo charges against the four murder accused, who were at the time in custody pending investigation into the matter.

The two women pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded to jail.

Attorney Stanley Moore entered an appearance on behalf of the accused and requested for them to be released on reasonable bail.

He said it was an unfortunate incident.

Moore stated that his clients went to the station seeking bail for the men. He told the court that police ranks seized the women’s cell phones which are expected to be used as evidence.

But Prosecutor Jeffers opposed bail for the duo citing the nature of the allegation and the penalty attached to the offence.

According to Jeffers, the defendants were arrested during a sting operation, during which they were caught handing over the monies to the detective.

The prosecutor pointed out that the monetary bribe was also intended for police to forgo charges against Marcus Bisram, who he said is still wanted by police.

The prosecutor also stressed witness tampering, and said there is a likelihood the defendants will interfere with witnesses in this matter and also the murder case should they be granted pre-trial liberty.

Nevertheless, Jeffers said that the case file is complete and six police witnesses will be called to testify.

This matter was adjourned until next Monday, November 28 for statements.