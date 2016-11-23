AGNAP commits to lend support to key health areas

The public health sector is expected to gain support to deal with a number of issues including care for diabetes-related wounds, sickle cell and mental health. The support was committed during the past week by members of an overseas-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) – the Association of Guyana Nurses and Allied Professionals (AGNAP)

The NGO is based in the United Kingdom and the members, during a recent visit to the office of Dr. George Norton, Minister of Public Health, revealed plans for the support.

The AGNAP visiting team included Gem Watson, Gloria Percival Omotoso, Joy Mc Calman, and Betty Why, all of the United Kingdom. The team in expressing a special interest in the areas of support vowed to provide and facilitate specialized training and fellowships in order to strengthen capacity at the referral and district hospitals.

AGNAP members during their stay here also visited and consulted with the Ministry of Public Health officials including Dr. William Adu Krow, PAHO Country Representation; Dr. Carl ‘Max’ Hanoman, Chairman of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation Board; Mr. Jevaughn Stephens, Director of Health Services Region Six; Nurse Tarmattie Barker, Chief Nursing Officer, among other officials from the Georgetown School of Nursing, Charles Rosa School of Nursing, Guyana Sickle Cell and Thalassaemia Association, Wakenaam Cottage Hospital and other public health institutions.

The objectives of AGNAP are to contribute to the relief of sickness in Guyana, to help in the advancement of education, primarily amongst health professionals, help in the preservation and protection of public health by providing information and advice, contribute towards the relief of hardship in Guyana, particularly amongst those whose economic circumstances cause them to be disadvantaged, and to affiliate with institutions and other charitable bodies in Guyana.

Dr. Norton, during his meeting with the NGO, expressed his gratitude to the Diaspora team for their generous and continuous contributions over the years. He mentioned that his Ministry welcomes new initiatives and he offered his blessings to the team as they prepare to give support in the areas of interest stipulated.

Just this year, AGNAP donated a quantity of zimmer frames and walking aids to the GPHC.

AGNAP was inaugurated in the United Kingdom in June 1988 by nurses and allied professionals. In 1991 it was awarded the Guyana Medal of Service and in June 1998 became a United Kingdom Registered Charity.

It is governed by its constitution and the Executive members who were selected by members of the Association whilst others are co-opted by Executive members.