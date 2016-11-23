56th MOE/GTU National Schools’ C/Ships

Event opens with pomp and splendor at Stadium

By Sean Devers

Despite an almost expected late start for major events in Guyana, the atmosphere at the National Stadium was one of pomp and splendor as the 56th annual Ministry of Education (MOE) and Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) one-week Swimming, Cycling and Track & Field Championships officially commenced with a colourful opening Ceremony at Providence yesterday morning.

Under a clear blue sky, competitors and supporters produced a Kaleidoscope of colour in the stands as the Championships, which began in earnest on Monday with Swimming and Cycling, was opened at Guyana’s most impressive Stadium which hosted the Track & Field events yesterday afternoon.

The day’s activities commenced almost an hour late with a spectacular March Past which was taken by Sports Minister in the Education Ministry, Nicolette Henry, GTU President Mark Lyte and Chief Education Officer (CEO) Marcel Hutson among others in sweltering heat.

The 15 District teams, including 14 times Champion Upper Demerara & Kwakwani, who are the current defending Champions, were led by pulsating instrumental renditions from Berbician band Cofona Drum Corps for the March past. Some demonstrated clinical precision which members of the Armed Forces would have been proud and rivaled their sporting skill on the track.

Decked out in Gold and black track suites with white T-Shirts and socks to match, topped by Gold ‘Charlie Chaplin’ hats which they waved lustily after displaying the ‘eyes right’ to tremendous applause, District 10 were the most fabulously dressed team.

District 11, North Georgetown, who took Championship honours at Providence in 2012 & 2013 before the 2014 Championships at the GDF ground, was washed out.

District 11 has always been a dominant force in the past and has already taken the swimming title this year. They were attired in Purple and looked quite a picture yesterday during the March Past.

The Championship flame was lit by four athletes from District 10, starting with a Cyclist riding into the stadium with the torch before passing it to a female athlete. The pair began a lap of honour and they were joined by the remaining two athletes.

They climbed the stairs to the Cauldron which was lit to a load roar from the sizable turn out and raised each other’s arm as if they had captured Olympic Gold.

Lyte stressed the importance of Sports in schools and praised the hard work of those who has helped to make the Championships a successful one, while Minister Henry spoke about the ‘one Laptop per Teacher’ which was the brain child of President David Granger.

Minister Henry also spoke about the importance of Teachers.