4th GIKMAA Open International Martial Arts Championship…

GIKMAA clinches top honours in entertaining Martial Arts meet

More than 60 karate practitioners from seven schools countrywide displayed remarkable technique and talent, receiving applause from the appreciative audience, when the Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (GIKMAA) successfully staged an open international martial arts tournament at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on November 12 – 13.

Participating entities included Tang-Soo-Do International Guyana (TSDIG), Stanleytown Shotokan Karate Dojo (SSKD), National Martial Arts Association (NMAA), Black Hawks Rising Sun Dojo (BHRSD), Best of the Best Martial Arts School (BBMAS), the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Karate Association (GMMAKA) and the Guyana International Kyokushinkai Martial Arts Academy (GIKMAA).

The GIKMAA fielded 17 Students and carted off the lion’s share of the medals; their 29 medals tally included 14 Gold, 7 Silvers and 6 Bronze; that entity also clinched 2, 4th places.

Meanwhile, there were remarkable performances from the other entities and Sensei Kelvin Walcott, representing the Enmore Branch of the GIKMAA, won 2 gold medals, while also clinching a 4th place. Sensei, Parsuram Arjune of the Wales branch won 3 gold medals while Samuel Fraser copped 2 gold medals. Zoann Shuman and Brandon Ferreira of St. Cuthbert’s Mission won 2 gold medals apiece.

There were other outstanding performances from students Tadious Edun (1 gold, 1 silver and a bronze), Umish Parsaram (1 gold and 1 bronze), Christian Freeman (1 gold), Leonel Chacon, 2 silvers) and Omesh Lallchand, who bagged a silver medal.

Several other seasoned practitioners also turned in impressive performances including Sensei Kelvin Walcott in the heavy weight division (Enmore), middleweight, Tadious Edun (Wales), Umish Parsaram, Omesh Lallchand (Enmore) first time in full contact and Parsuran Arjune (Wales).

The action in the light weight division was intense and upheld the tradition of thrilling the audience. In the full contact fighting category, Kelvin Walcott, Tadoious Edun and Parsuram Arjune all won gold in the heavy weight, middle weight and light weight divisions respectively.

The organizers also dedicated some time during the tournament to acknowledge the input of several members. As such, Sensei Parsuram Arjune, Tadious Edun and Marcell Lynda Yassim were declared life members of the GIKMAA and were issued the corresponding certificates.

Sensei, Garfield Newton, of the Black Hawks Martial Arts Management and Roland Eudoxie of the Tang-Soo-do International Guyana also received special appreciation martial arts brotherhood awards for their work with the GIKMAA.

The tournament was sponsored by the National Sport Commission, Red Cherry Cafeteria, Right Price Lumber and Grandmaster Abdool Nazim Yassim.

The organizers also expressed gratitude to the judges, referees and the parents and supporters that contributed to the tournament’s success. Other individuals that came in for high praise included Maranda Bennett, Grace Harry, Shawn English, Ryan Patterson and Trinidadian, David Critchlow, who entertained the audience in song.

Several media personnel and entities were also singled out for their input into the tournament’s success including Nerissa Vanvield of Voice of Guyana Radio and Max Massiah of Maximum Sports, Combat & Strength.

The organizers have planned another tournament slated for next month.