Trophy Stall adds to Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tourney

Ramesh Sunich and the Trophy Stall continues their support for local sports this time for the Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tournament which starts Friday at the Mackenzie Sports Club, Hard Court in Linden.

Bryan Breeze, a representative of the Trophy Stall presented the trophy on behalf of Sunich to Aubrey Major Jnr., New Era Director. Sunich has been supporting all levels of sports in Guyana and came on board with this tournament set for the Linden community.

Game nights are fixed for Friday with the opening, followed by action on November 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 the grand finale.

The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas. The second placed team will claim $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place collects a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best Goalkeeper and Best Young Player.

Exhibition contests featuring Promoters versus the Referees, Taxi Drivers against Mini Bus Drivers and a specially arranged Media contest is also on the card.

Other sponsors include main sponsor, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa McAl, Cell Smart, Nalico Nafico, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper Auto Services.