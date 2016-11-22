Latest update November 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trophy Stall adds to Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tourney

Nov 22, 2016 Sports 0

Ramesh Sunich and the Trophy Stall continues their support for local sports this time for the Mohamed’s Enterprise New Era Futsal tournament which starts Friday at the Mackenzie Sports Club, Hard Court in Linden.

Bryan Breeze of the Trophy Stall hand over the trophy to Aubrey Major Jnr., New Era Director.

Bryan Breeze of the Trophy Stall hand over the trophy to Aubrey Major Jnr., New Era Director.

Bryan Breeze, a representative of the Trophy Stall presented the trophy on behalf of Sunich to Aubrey Major Jnr., New Era Director. Sunich has been supporting all levels of sports in Guyana and came on board with this tournament set for the Linden community.
Game nights are fixed for Friday with the opening, followed by action on November 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, 17, 23 and 26 the grand finale.
The first prize is $400,000 along with trophies and replicas. The second placed team will claim $150,000 and trophy, third $75,000 and trophy and fourth place collects a trophy. Other prizes are on offer for the MVP, Best Goalkeeper and Best Young Player.
Exhibition contests featuring Promoters versus the Referees, Taxi Drivers against Mini Bus Drivers and a specially arranged Media contest is also on the card.
Other sponsors include main sponsor, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ansa McAl, Cell Smart, Nalico Nafico, Sankar’s Auto Works and Bumper to Bumper Auto Services.

More in this category

Sports

Defending Champions District six and 10 locked in keen tussle for cycling title

Defending Champions District six and 10 locked in keen tussle for...

Nov 22, 2016

By Zaheer Mohamed Defending champions of the National Schools Cycling Championship, District six Corentyne are being hard pressed to retain their title as the event got underway yesterday at the...
Read More
MOE/GTU Nat schools swimming C/Ships…District 11 continues Pool dominance

MOE/GTU Nat schools swimming...

Nov 22, 2016

Record turnout at King Medas/Pansy Adonis Classic road race

Record turnout at King Medas/Pansy Adonis Classic...

Nov 22, 2016

GFF / Stag Beer Elite League …Opening day wins for Fruta Conquerors, GDF

GFF / Stag Beer Elite League …Opening day...

Nov 22, 2016

DMW International Hockey Festival…Hikers hoping to keep tradition of success

DMW International Hockey Festival…Hikers...

Nov 22, 2016

Hurricanes post record run chase to shock Jaguars

Hurricanes post record run chase to shock Jaguars

Nov 22, 2016

Hamilton Green 82nd Birthday 9-a-side football now Sunday at Den Amstel

Hamilton Green 82nd Birthday 9-a-side football...

Nov 22, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Hammie’s Pension Bill

    The Bill that was tabled in the National Assembly yesterday is unashamedly about granting a pension to former Prime... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch