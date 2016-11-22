Latest update November 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM

Rohee prompts Govt to override Medical Council

Nov 22, 2016 News 0

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Clement Rohee, during a media

conference at the Party’s Headquarters in Georgetown, told media operatives that it has been one year now since some 93 graduate doctors are still awaiting placement by the Government.
The General Secretary said that the doctors have been complaining that they have been pushed around by the Ministry of Public Health and have received “vague” responses to their queries with regards to their registration and placement.
“This is a reflection of the incompetence and maladministration of the APNU+AFC administration.” Rohee said.
Rohee was asked if it was not the role of the Guyana Medical Council to register doctors to which he responded that it was the Government that issued scholarships to persons and it was the Government that took care of students’ welfare while they were in Cuba studying therefore, “it is logical to expect that the Government of Guyana will look in to the welfare in all angles of these return and qualified medical doctors.
Rohee asserted that while it was the council that was “technically” required to register these doctors, the government through the Ministry of Public Health should take the initiatives to ensure that the medical council deals with the matter.
It was on this note that Rohee was grilled even further. He was asked if he was suggesting that the Government gets involved in decision making for the medical council – which is an independent body and if so, then should the government get involved also in making decisions for the Police Service Commissions and other independent bodies.
Rohee defended by saying that “Don’t put words in my mouth,”
He added also that, “The party has also noted that disastrous situation plaguing the nursing sector. The most recent manifestation of this being the uncertainty facing student nurses in connection with a controversy that has arisen over the claim by nursing council about leaked exam papers.
The party empathises with those student nurses who are disinclined to sit another set of examination and calls upon the Ministry of Public Health and the Nursing Council to resolve the matter speedily and in the interest of the nurses whose careers and professionalism for no justifiable reason, is on the line.”

