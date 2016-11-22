Record turnout at King Medas/Pansy Adonis Classic road race

Just around 3 years ago, the King Medas/Pansy Adonis Classic road race was born. The race developed tremendously over the years and the 3rd edition, competed recently, was maybe, the largest and attracted over

500 athletes from Berbice, Linden and Georgetown. The race culminated at Paradise road head, East Coast Demerara, and witnessed the President’s College fielding the largest contingent (approximately 100 athletes) to set up a day of tough competitive action for what was arguably the largest number of clubs to participate in the competition to date.

Touted as the singular (athletic) event to have attracted such a wide cross section of local athletes, the event attracted participants from as young as 4 years with the eldest being 72 years old.

Seon Dover won the boys, 8 & under category in a time of 3:59secs with Vibert Mago and Malachi Isaacs completing the podium spots. Lotrell Cox finished 4th while the other 4 succeeding positions were occupied by Daniel Haimer, Caleb Peters, Stephen Adonis and Arimani Mingo.

Four years old, Rayston Peters, demonstrated remarkable grit and is definitely an athlete for the future. The organizers have singled him out for special mention, while emphasizing that the aim of the meet is to discover young talent and work with them to achieve lofty goals. “We have discovered several young talents and will work assiduously along with the corporate community and other stakeholders to place these children into a special developmental programme,” the organizers assured in a press release.

Meanwhile, Tamara Harvey clinched the first place in the Girls 8 & Under girls event while 4 years old, USA based, Kunusasha Medas-King, defied ill fortunes after falling during the race; she determinedly rejoined the fracas to finished 7th. Emily Fraser, at age 3 years and 7 months was the youngest female participant to cross the line.

The 9-12 years division also witnessed stiff competition with Okemi Porter winning in a time of 8:24secs with Kcaysha Medas-King coming in second. In the 13-16 years category, Okemi Porter dominated in a time of 8:24secs.

President’s College representative, Odwin Tudor, dominated the 17-20 years male event in a time of 16:50 seconds while Robin Phillips ran with the clock in the teacher’s event. Winston Messenger turned back a stiff challenge from Nathaniel Giddings to take the seniors category while Cleveland Thomas completed the podium spots in 5:33secs. Athletes from the President’s College carted off the prestigious prizes of computers and tablets.

The organizers are pleased with the quality of the race and thanked their many supporters, athletes and sponsors. Those business enterprises coming in for commendation included Ansa Mc Al, Daddy’s Enterprise, Shelmac Photo Studio, Banks DIH Ltd, Signal Department, MTA, the Adonis family as well as the many friends and families who rendered unswerving support.

They also had special words for the teachers who took care of the children. The Guyana Police Force also came in for high commendations for their professional stance in guiding the race along the route and other security issues.

Host of Wake Up Guyana, Basil Bradshaw, also received kudos for his role in promoting the event as well as Jamaican, Barry Minott, who travelled to Guyana to be a part of the organizing committee.