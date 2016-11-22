Police adjust traffic management following death of K/News staffer

The word “backward’ is regularly used to described the Guyana Police Force, but no one knew that it

would have taken someone’s life to wake up the traffic department to the extreme hazard associated with poor traffic management along the congested East Bank Public Road during peak hours.

Three days ago 26-year-old Harry Brijmohan, a staff member of Kaieteur News, lost his life after crashing into an oncoming vehicle that was utilizing a third lane on the eastern carriage way of the East Bank Public road opened by police ranks.

During peak hours in the morning, traffic ranks would open the western lane on the south bound carriage way to ease the massive build up of city-bound traffic.

This method has been described by both drivers and pedestrians as a “confusing and unsafe” system since there are no proper indicators or signs to warn drivers at certain intervals that the south bound carriageway has been opened up to south and north bound traffic.

The traffic department has said that the extra lane is usually open at 07:00 am from the Demerara Habour Bridge to Rahaman’s Park. They said that police ranks and cones are posted at sections to guide drivers, but this is not always the case.

Following Brijmohan’s death, brightly coloured cones were seen on the south bound carriageway yesterday morning.

The cones were strategically placed to indicate to south bound drivers that the third lane is open. “But this was not here on Friday or any other day,” a road user said.

The woman who only gave her name as Sandra, said she did not see the accident, but was waiting for a minibus to go to work when the accident occurred.

“They did not have cones on Friday. They had a police but they did not have cones or anything to say to people who coming round that corner,” the woman said.

She opined that Brijmohan obviously did not know that the three lanes were open and thought he was clear to use his lane as usual.

The woman also said that while the lane is open during peak hours, it is not always open at the exact time. “Sometimes they open late, sometimes they open early,” the woman indicated.

Other commentators attested to the unsafe traffic measure. One person also pointed out that another accident – a minor collision – occurred at Success after a traffic rank allowed a lane switch into oncoming traffic.

When Kaieteur News questioned traffic ranks about the regularity of using cones on the south bound lane, the newspaper was told that it is a regular occurrence.

“Every day, we have these cones.”

The rank also stated that when Brijmohan met his death last Friday there were traffic cones indicating to drivers that the third lane was open. Video footage of Brijmohan after the accident has shown however that no cones had been used on the south bound lane last Friday.