PI into KNews grenade attack…Analysis of video footage from CCTV shown to court

An analysis of footage from close circuit television (CCTV) retrieved from the Kaieteur News building was shown and explained to the court via PowerPoint slides by Detective Corporal Junior Blair, when the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the grenade attack continued yesterday.

Corporal Blair is the Subordinate Officer (SO) in charge of video forensic at Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The policeman gave testimony in relation to CCTV footage he extracted onto three compact discs. The discs with the footage were admitted to form part of the prosecution’s evidence, after its contents were revealed to the court.

Detective Sergeant Herbert Henry, the SO in charge of the CID, Ruimveldt Police Station, and Somal Sharma, Network Administrator at Kaieteur News were recalled to the stand.

Cross examination for the witnesses were deferred until Thursday.

Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 Durban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property. Garraway is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail.

The other two accused remain on remand.

Howard is unrepresented by an attorney. Alfie Garraway is being represented by Attorneys Stanley Moore and Glenn Hanoman, while Attorney Neil Bollers is defending Williams.

According to reports, on the day in question, a security staffer heard an unusual sound coming from near Lall’s vehicle PRR 8398, which was parked on the western side of newspapers Lot 24 Saffon Street, Georgetown office. On checking the front of the vehicle, the staffer spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tyres. Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle, slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive device was thrown.

Shemar Wilson, also known as ‘Abdue’ is still wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the grenade attack. He is 20 years of age and his last known addresses have been given as 43 North Sophia and 51 West La Penitence, Georgetown.