MOE/GTU Nat schools swimming C/Ships…District 11 continues Pool dominance

In sweltering heat at the National Aquatic Centre on the East Coast, District 11

(North GT) continued their dominance in the Pool accumulating 401 points in a commanding display of swimming as the Ministry of Education (MOE) & Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) National Schools Championships got on the way with Swimming and cycling yesterday.

On a day in which there were a few hiccups including a 42-minute late start, the late arrival of meals, and inadequate seats and Tents for the swimmers and their supporters, District 11 again won the swimming in convincing fashion and not surprisingly displayed superior technique especially when ‘turning’ off the wall and entering the pool in the Backstroke category.

District 10 (Upper Demerara-Kwakwini) finished second but were 194 points adrift of the Champions, while District 1 (North West) and District 13 (South Georgetown) finished in fourth position.

Under blue skies with a cooling breeze helping with the uncomfortable heat, the large gathering created a wonderful atmosphere with especially the New Amsterdam-Canje fans from BHS, urging their District on with plenty raucous support.

But that did little to halt the North Georgetown unit from repeating their performance from last year’s event at the same venue.

Districts like Essequibo Coast-Pomeroon, Potaro-Siparuni, Rupununi and Cuyuni-Mazaruni, all rivering communities, showed the love of the water and while North West team showed fight in the pool, members of the other teams who learnt to swim in Rivers, Creeks and Lakes struggled badly with poor techniques when performing out of their natural habitat.

The City based swimmers have access to proper Coaches and Pools and some of the rural area Coaches lamented that their charges had very little experience swimming in an International pool and without the luxury of goggles struggled with the chlorine treated water when it got into their eyes.

Meanwhile, Amy Grant who has been off swimming for some time was given the thumbs up from Doctor Rohan Jabour when he told her that she could resume swimming Saturday 12th November. Amy was entered for the 50m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly, 50m Backstroke in the Girls under 16 Category and the Girls 4 x 50m Freestyle Relay. Amy won Gold in the 50m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke and 4 x 50m Relay. She took Silver in the 50m Butterfly which was won by Kenita Mahaica.

Amy Grant will move over to the track at the National Stadium tomorrow where she will be competing in the 800m in the Girls Under 16 category.

The Berbice teams (Districts 5 (West Berbice), District 15 (New Amsterdam-Canjie) and District 6 (Corentyne) finished at the bottom of the points standing in that order.

According to President of (GASA) Ivan Persaud, School’s swimming competitions were around for a very long time and not much improvement was evident from the out-of-Coast swimmers since no Coaching is being done for these Children.

Persaud added that this tournament was run by the MOE and GTU, informing that GASA contributed the officials for swimming category. (Sean Devers)