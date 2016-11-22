Latest update November 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM

Man shot dead outside East Ruimveldt secondary school

Nov 22, 2016

A 29-year-old man was shot dead early yesterday outside the East Ruimveldt Secondary school, following an argument with two men.
The dead man has been identified as Paul Rodney, of Lot 530 West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Paul Rodney

He was shot seven times about the body around 02:55 hrs in Avocado Avenue, East Ruimveldt.
According to information received, the victim and the suspects had attended a dance at the school. During yesterday morning, an argument ensued and the 29-year-old man was shot dead by two men.
The Guyana Police Force in a press release said that investigation revealed that the victim was gunned down by a group of men, who escaped on foot.
According to the release, a mobile patrol was on Mandela Avenue and ranks heard several loud explosions and went to investigate.
When they arrived at the scene, the ranks observed Rodney lying motionless, with blood all over his body.
He was immediately taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he succumbed while receiving treatment.
Several spent shells of a small caliber weapon were found at the scene.
No one has been arrested as yet.

