Harry makes presentation to Joanna Archer

Latest update November 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM
Administrative Officer at the National Sports Commission (NSC), Gervy C. Harry made a timely contribution to the efforts of West Demerara’s Joanna Archer when he handed over some gear to the bourgeoning s
tudent-athlete.
Harry made the presentation ahead of the start of the track and field competition of the National Schools’ Championships today at the National Stadium. Headmaster of the West Demerara Secondary School, Harrinarine was also present for the occasion among several other teachers.
