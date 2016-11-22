Hamilton Green defends right to a former PM’s pension

– Accuses critics of fomenting strife, distorting history

Former Prime Minister of Guyana and past Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green, yesterday, defended his right to be a beneficiary of a former Prime Ministers ‘pension amidst growing criticisms by several organisations.

He did so hours before the first reading of the Bill – which will guarantee himself, and past Prime Ministers a pension – was tabled and read for the first time in the National Assembly.

Green, during a press conference hosted at his residence in the capital, said that there was nothing “unique” about past Prime Ministers being given a pension when all “civilised “countries that he knows of, have systems in place which cater for former Presidents and Prime Minsters after they demit office.

Last week, the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) and the Transparency Group in Guyana, criticized the move saying that Green is not entitled to a pension since the state faced many difficulties during his tenure as Minister which was during the period of 1985 to 1992.

Green in response to these arguments accused these organisations of “fomenting strife” and “distorting history”. He went on to say that these organisations are not dealing with relevant matters. In fact, a pension is not stipulated by law to be determined by one’s reputation.

According to media reports, the Bill provides for Green to be paid a pension “based on the salary paid to the Prime Minister, as though he actually earned the said salary, taking into consideration his record of service as a legislator.”

The Bill also provides for the former Prime Minister to receive all benefits provided for by the Former President (Benefits and Other Facilities) Act 2015.

Green told media operatives that although it is covered in law for the President and Prime Minister to receive some benefits after leaving office, the then People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government took the matter to Parliament for updating in 2011. Former Presidents and not former Prime Ministers were catered for.

The only living former Prime Minister other than Green is Samuel Hinds, but Hinds also served as President of Guyana after Dr. Cheddi Jagan’s death in 1997. Therefore, he is a beneficiary of the Presidential Pension.

This leaves Green, the only former Prime Minister who is not receiving any pension. Green asserted yesterday that he does not know the reason for the PPP’s decision.

Green, now Chairman of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), said that since leaving office as Prime Minister, he has been depending on family. The former politician said that he strongly believes that as a former Prime Minister who served for almost eight years, he should not have to live this way.