Hamilton Green 82nd Birthday 9-a-side football now Sunday at Den Amstel

Due to the start of the GFF League, the organiser had postponed the start of the 82nd birthday

celebration 9-a-side football tournament in recognition of former Prime Minister of Guyana and Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green from last weekend. However, the event will be played at the Den Amstel ground on the West of Demerara on Sunday starting form 2:00pm.
The event is organised by Former National Football player and Coach, Lennox Arthur, who has organised football programmes in honour of Mr. Green’s birth anniversary for over 30 years now and keen competition is promised come Sunday.
Keen competition is anticipated with some of the leading players in this format expected to be in action throughout the afternoon into the evening. Among those on show include Joshua Jamal of South Sophia, Shem Porter of Alexander Village, Joel Dick of Grove, Mervin Joseph of Soesdyke, Trayon Bobb and Jamaal Harvey of Uitvlugt and Delon Lanferman and Andre Hector of Den Amstel and Shemroy Arthur of South Sophia.
The winner will collect $200,000, while the runner-up will claim $100,000, with both receiving trophies put up by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo. The MVP gets the Trophy Stall trophy, Best Goalie gets the Business School trophy, while the player scoring the most goals collects a Lazy Boy chair from AH&L Kissoon and the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport trophy.
The fixtures today start with: Tucville vs Wales, Kitty vs Mocha, Pouderoyen vs Alexander Village, Crane vs Kuru Kururu, Stewartville vs Grove, Uitvlugt vs Soesdyke, Sara Lodge vs South Sophia and Den Amstel vs Herstelling.
The winners will advance to the quarterfinals with the respective winners from those matches battling in the semis and eventual final.
Among the sponsors assisting is lead sponsor Top Brandz of Broad and High Street, distributors of the popular Interstate vehicle batteries, Busta, Macorp, Ready Mix, Guyoil, IPA, BEV Processors Inc., EC Vieira, Sattuar Gafoor and Gafsons, Cummings Electrical, Tecnomills, Namilco, E networks, Massy, BM Soat, RK Security, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall, James Bovell of the Business School, AH&L Kissoon, Nexen Global, China Trading, Silvie’s, Tritipaul Singh and Ramchan Ragubeer.
Teams will be playing according to the Inter Ward/Village tournament rules in accordance to FIFA rules. The no offside rule is also in effect in this format.

